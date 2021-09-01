Google did a damn good job of keeping most features of the 2020 Pixel Buds but drastically reducing the price of the Pixel Buds A-series. They still sound pretty good, are quite comfortable to wear, and...still have some static. While a new update is not fixing that, it's getting rid of a pesky volume bug.
According to a community post, Google is rolling out version 233 over the next 10 days that addresses a bug for low maximum volume in certain cases. The magnitude of "certain cases" is unknown, but for what it's worth, we didn't find the maximum volume to be particularly low in our review. Apart from the bug fix, the update also contains general fixes and stability improvements — you know, the standard ingredient of every update changelog.
If you're using a Pixel phone running Android 10 and above, head to Settings > Connected devices > Pixel Bud’s settings to check for the new update. But if you don't have a Pixel in your pocket, simply head over to the dedicated Pixel Buds app to get it.
Comments