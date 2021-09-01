When smartwatches first started to appear on the market, every commercial had people using them to talk on the phone. That's still possible with most of them, but I don't think I've ever seen anyone doing it in the real world. But Samsung isn't giving up the dream of a comic book future: the company's latest app is a walkie talkie feature exclusive to the new Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch4.

It's called WalkieTalkie. Samsung isn't great at naming things.

While there's certainly a space for network-powered instant chatting, the utility of the Watch4's WalkieTalkie app is limited. Extremely limited at the moment: not only is it restricted to Samsung watches, it's only available on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 classic. So if you happen to live in an all-Samsung house or work in an all-Samsung office, its ability to add contacts from your Samsung account and talk to them instantly is pretty cool. Otherwise, well, you're out of luck.

There's no phone component of the WalkieTalkie app beyond its connection with Samsung's proprietary Contacts. We might see it spread to more Samsung watches in the future, but don't hold your breath for it on anything else. The app is also on APK Mirror.