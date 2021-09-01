We've heard a lot about the S21 FE, and even Samsung dropped the ball by revealing the phone in a chic Instagram post. But if that wasn't enough to satisfy your curiosity, the phone's user manual has popped up on the web, and it reveals (and confirms) a bit more about the device than we already knew.

The manual, as obtained by SamMobile, not only confirms the S21-esque design that we've seen in previous leaks, but also omits any mention of a microSD card slot — an increasingly rare spec on higher-end phones. The 3.5mm headphone jack is absent too, but expectations weren't high to begin with since its predecessor didn't have it.

A screengrab from the user manual.

Samsung is making sure that the S21 FE is still competitive though, and it's implementing the "flagship for affordable" ethos by including IP68 certification, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a high-refresh-rate screen, reverse wireless charging, and a flagship-like design. This also means that the phone won't ship with a charger.

The user manual doesn't get into the nitty-gritty of the specs, but we can expect the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 and have capable cameras to go with it. As for the launch date, there's no official word yet, but a recent leak suggests we won't have to wait for too long to see it.