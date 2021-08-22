Jabra's true wireless earbuds have been a reliable alternative to high-end offerings from Apple and Samsung ever since they were introduced, with high marks for audio quality, connection, and comfort. The latest model is on sale at eBay today at its lowest price yet, as long as you're okay with a refurbished set of buds.

This sale on the 85t comes directly from the Jabra account, so this is a true refurbished deal: no spit and polish on a used item. (Sorry for making you imagine spit on a set of earbuds, readers.) The eBay sale is letting them go for $108, an impressive $122 discount off of the retail price and well over half off. Jabra is offering free 4-day shipping to the United States — sorry, it looks like international shoppers aren't invited to this deal.

The 85t is a considerable upgrade over the 75t model, which was already pretty great. Reviewers appreciate the new active noise cancellation, multi-device Bluetooth pairing, and a natural control setup. The 85t claims 7 hours of playback in the buds themselves (5.5 with ANC on), with a max of 30 combined with the charging case, which can handle either direct USB-C connections or Qi wireless charging.

According to the listing they've already sold more than 400 of these, and supplies are limited. Get an order in quickly if you want one.