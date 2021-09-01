IFA might not be happening this year, but that doesn't mean we aren't seeing some new announcements from our favorite gadget makers. If you've been waiting on new smart lights to place in your house, Philips has you covered. With everything from light tubes and floor lamps to candles and ceiling lights, this year's lineup has a little something for everyone.

There are two themes to take away from these Hue products: brightness and gradients. We've already captured glimpses of a couple of these products in leaks earlier this summer, including the ambiance gradient lightstrip and a few 1,100 lumen bulbs. Both of those are among today's announcements, but those only scratch the surface of Philips's 2021 lineup.

The new series of gradient lights spawns from the success of last year's Hue Play strip. In addition to that leaked lightstrip, the company has a new Hue Play gradient light tube. It's designed to sit either above or below your television and blends multiple colors into a single package. The Signe floor and table lamps have also been upgraded with gradient lighting, perfect for blending into the background of your home without drawing attention with a gaudy design.

The ambiance gradient lightstrip starts at $70 for a 1m extension, while the gradient tube will run you $180 for a compact model and $200 for a large when it hits store shelves on January 18th. The upgraded Signe lamps cost $200 for the table model and $300 for the floor lamp, and you can pick them up starting October 12th.

For anyone looking to stick to basic lighting instead, Philips's new Hue bulbs all feature improved brightness, offering models capable of outputting 1,100 lumens or 1,600 lumens of light, respectively. They're available in white, white ambiance, and white-to-color ambiance options, so you can find the right shade of light that works for you. These brighter bulbs start at just $15 and range up to $60 for the 1,600 lumen white and color ambiance variant. You can buy the 1,100 lumen versions starting today, with the 1,600 lumen variants on sale October 12th.

Finally, Philips announced a couple of all-new products to its lineup. The first is a new White Filament candle bulb, similar to its current E12 model but with a new E14 base. It's available today with a starting price of $30. Meanwhile, a new Infuse ceiling light is coming in January, which should finally fulfill your dreams of having an entire home based on Hue lights. It should cost $30 when it launches next year.

To go along with all of its new lighting gear, a new set of dynamic lighting scenes is coming to the Hue app. This new mode runs all day, subtly shifting the brightness and color temperature to match the sun's movement. It'll be available this fall, along with the new Spotify sync also announced today.