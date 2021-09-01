Google's SafeSearch keeps you from stumbling into the seedier side of the internet without warning. It's a super useful tool, especially if you're sharing your devices with younger family members. On Android, SafeSearch's toggle is buried within the Google app settings, but it's about to get a whole lot easier to access.

Previously, you had to dig pretty deep on your phone to enable or disable search filters. Google kept the toggle hidden in its app's "General" preferences, under options for Data Saver, the Discover feed, and trending autocomplete. As spotted by 9to5Google, SafeSearch now has its own space on the main list of settings. A new "Hide Explicit Results" entry is showing up in the latest Google Beta, with an entire page dedicated to explaining how search filters will affect your experience.

Left: Current SafeSearch location. Center, right: New menu (via 9to5Google).

SafeSearch is still a single toggle within the app, but unlike the previous description, it's much clearer what will change once it's enabled. It's a minor tweak that provides far more context than the original listing, all while making it easier to find in the process.

This new menu is coming to users running Google app v12.34 beta, though it may be a server-side change as we have yet to see it on our devices.