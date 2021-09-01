Samsung is staying true to tradition this week as it releases the September 2021 security patch before any other company, in some cases before August had even finished. This update includes a new version of One UI for the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, bringing features from the new Z Flip3 to the older devices internationally.
There aren't many new features coming down from the newer phone. Most of them are tied to the larger cover screen, after all. You can look forward to faster animations, bedtime mode, flex mode panel, and drag and split support, as well as a bump to the September 2021 security patch. Outside of foldables, the patch is arriving for both versions of the S20 FE. It's unclear if the S20 FE is getting the same One UI 3.1.1 features that just hit the S21 series in this update or not, although the file size indicates it could be. I'll update this article when we have more information and as other phones are updated.
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE: G78xxXXU3AUH5, released August 30th
- Galaxy S20 FE (5G): G781BXXU4CUH5, released August 30th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXU8EUH5, released August 31st
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXU5EUH4, released August 31st
