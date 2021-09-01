Labor Day is kind of a weird holiday. With most other holidays we are celebrating something fun, or commemorating a special event. Labor Day celebrates going to work. That’s really not fun, or special. There are no leprechauns, turkeys, pinatas, or stockings. As far as holidays go, it kinda sucks.
Speaking of sucks, let’s talk vacuums.
What do vacuums, you might ask, have to do with Labor Day? Well, thanks to Roborock’s Labor Day sale, you can treat yourself to the spanking-brand new S7 robotic vacuum cleaner bundled with the manually driven H6 for $749.99 ($399.99 off), or the quiet S6 for $379.99 ($270.00 off). Depending on what you do for a living, that could be hours, or milliseconds (cough -Jeff Bezos- cough) of your hourly wages in savings! Roborock knows how to show respect for your labor.
With an S7 to do your bidding as its new boss, your household chores will suck less. The S7 is a like a giant robotic hockey puck of vacuuming passion. It lives (not really they aren’t sentient...yet) to vacuum your carpets and mop your floors, at your bidding. And bid it you can; using your choice of smart assistant. With Google, Alexa, or Siri you can give commands for your new little helper to obey without even lifting a finger.
With its epic 3 hours of runtime the S7 can clean an entire house (not like a mansion, like a house sized house) on a charge. This is owed only in part to it’s epic runtime. It’s intelligence also makes it far more efficient than one of those poor little bargain-priced suckers from competitors that bang their way around the room looking for crumbs like a blind rat with allergies. Armed with a mound of sensors, it cleans with purpose and direction, even when the boss isn’t watching; it’s the ideal employee.
Don't want a nearly-sentient robot roaming your halls? No problem. Roborock also makes a manually powered vacuum that you can push around your home (if you're into that sort of thing). Even better, for the Labor Day sale, it comes bundled with the S7, so you don't have to choose. You get both convenience and the ability to labor around your home, all wrapped up in the same awesome deal.
Let's not forget about the S6, either. This is also a hard-working, intelligent, endurance-driven robot, and that's just what it says on its resume. What more could you possibly want from a candidate? If the thought that just came to your mind was, “Can it also be quiet while it works?” then you are in luck! The S6 has a measured noise output of just 58 decibels. That’s soft enough that you can nap with your feet up on the ottoman while it vacuums beneath you (after all, you deserve a break).
This Labor Day, make the choice to celebrate by bringing home a robot you’ll be happy to give your job to*. Just don’t be lazy (yet); you only have a limited time to take advantage of this offer.
*Just the job of keeping your floors clean. Smart as they are, these Roborock vacuums are terrible at accounting, supply chain management, dentistry, commercial fishing, flamenco dancing, and really every other other job except for vacuuming and mopping floors.
Buy:
- Roborock S7 + H6 bundle — $749.99 ($399.99 off)
- Roborock S6 — $379.99 ($270.00 off)
Comments