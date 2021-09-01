Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's a busy day for sales, and so I have a packed list with more than a few standouts. First up is a solid discount on Slayaway Camp, an enjoyable tribute to 1980s slasher films that offers fantastic puzzle-based gameplay. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator that's perfect for killing time. Last but not least is Slaughter 2, a fan-favorite first-person shooter. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Visual Math 4D $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn CSAT Vocabulary with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Tenses $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reminder Pro $2.29 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Lonely Hacker $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Jaland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hairy Phonics 2 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Requence $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rogue Hearts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- World War 3 - Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Color Crayon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Hawk Map Pro $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Mgrs & Utm Map Pro $13.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Everyday Key $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Swag: Classic Edition, Cool Fonts, Android $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neutron Audio Recorder | Voice and Music recording $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Neutron Music Player | Hi-res sound, USB DAC, DSD $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deep Space: First Contact™ $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Exemplars of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kickass Commandos $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- LazyHero $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm Rush - chase the storm, dodge neon towers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Selene Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Outline Black - Black linear icons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vera Outline White - White linear icons $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adaptive Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cadrex - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $3.59 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
