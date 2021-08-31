Google Messages allows any phone to get RCS, which has considerably improved its push. This is why it's often considered as a competitor to iMessage, Apple's proprietary messaging platform for iDevices, instead of a replacement. But it's an imperfect competitor, and recently, users have found some annoying issues that have either kept their Chat messages in an eternal limbo or straight out keeping them out of the platform.

About the first one. ReviewGeek's Cameron Summerson (an Android Police alumnus) earlier this month complained about an issue he was having with Google Messages where most of the text messages sent to him were undelivered. As it seems, those messages seemingly got stuck in an "RCS hell." A long time ago, "iMessage hell" was a real issue where iPhone users switching to Android would not get text messages from their iPhone friends because the number was still registered in Apple's servers as an active iPhone number with iMessage enabled, and thus, those messages were being sent over iMessage to a destination that didn't exist. The problem got so bad that Apple had to create a form online in order to de-register your number from iMessage if you didn't have your iPhone anymore.

This seems to be the same kind of issue, except that it seems to happen randomly without needing to change phones. The reason why it happened is not immediately clear. But as it seemed, the phone was stuck in this state for at least 4 days (when the issue seemingly fixed itself out of the blue), and the phone was stuck on "Status: Verifying" every time the "Chat features" section of the app was checked.

Another similar issue has been reported and tipped by many of our readers, and is actually a hot issue on Google's support forums right now (it's currently marked as fixed there). In this particular case, users seemingly were stuck on either "Connecting" or "Trying to verify" instead of "Verifying". We're not sure whether or not their tippers were also having messages sent to them stuck on "RCS hell," but we do know that trying to delete cache, updating, deleting app data, or trying the same stuff on the Carrier Services app doesn't seem to do a thing to fix it.

The "Status: Connecting" error in Google Messages. Thanks to Chau for the screenshot!

We reached out to Google to get answers on this, and a Google spokesperson told us that the company is fully aware of the issue and is actively working to minimize its occurrence. They also recommended that users affected should go to "Chat features" and tap on "Verify your number" to make sure your number is correctly verified.

Another potential fix includes de-registering your phone number from RCS. As it turns out, Google also provides an online form, similar to Apple's, to disable your phone number from their platform. You'll need to go there, then scroll down to the "Without your previous phone" option. From there, just put in your phone number, enter the verification code, and Google will de-register your phone number from their end. If any messages were stuck in "RCS hell" and SMS fallback wasn't working for whatever reason, you should be receiving messages normally now as your phone won't be enrolled in RCS. If you want, you can try and re-enroll into RCS to see if the problem is fixed. It may work, or it may not.