Whether you're moving into a new place or are simply interested in adding a new smart speaker or display to your household, Amazon has got you covered with a bunch of deals on almost every product in its Echo lineup, including the latest generation smart speakers.

Smart speakers

As you'd expect, the fourth-generation Echo speaker is discounted thanks to a $20 markdown and comes with a free Ring smart bulb, which typically costs $15.

Also, even though the latest-gen Echo Dot isn't on sale, its kid-friendly counterpart is, selling for $45 or up for $60 when bundled with an Echo Glow smart lamp. As a reminder, this version is available with either a tiger or a panda face painted on it and comes with kid-friendly content, making it the perfect purchase if you have children.

Otherwise, if you're looking for a simpler speaker, you can also consider getting the previous-generation Echo Dot for just $30.