Whether you're moving into a new place or are simply interested in adding a new smart speaker or display to your household, Amazon has got you covered with a bunch of deals on almost every product in its Echo lineup, including the latest generation smart speakers.
Smart speakers
As you'd expect, the fourth-generation Echo speaker is discounted thanks to a $20 markdown and comes with a free Ring smart bulb, which typically costs $15.
Also, even though the latest-gen Echo Dot isn't on sale, its kid-friendly counterpart is, selling for $45 or up for $60 when bundled with an Echo Glow smart lamp. As a reminder, this version is available with either a tiger or a panda face painted on it and comes with kid-friendly content, making it the perfect purchase if you have children.
Otherwise, if you're looking for a simpler speaker, you can also consider getting the previous-generation Echo Dot for just $30.
- Echo speaker and free Ring bulb $80 ($35 off)
- Echo Dot for kids $45 ($15 off)
- Echo Dot for kids + Echo Glow $60 ($30 off)
- 3rd gen Echo Dot $30 ($10 off)
Smart speakers
If you're on the market for a smart speaker, you're in for a treat, as both the latest-gen Echo Show 5 and 8 are currently discounted. They're great options to call friends, watch content, and interact with Alexa. The Echo Show 5 for kids is also on sale, offering a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, as well as advanced parental controls.
- Echo Show 5 $55 ($30 off)
- Echo Show 5 for kids $65 ($30 off)
- Echo Show 8 $100 ($30 off)
