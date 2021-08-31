Smart displays are a great way to control things around your place, call loved ones, check out recipes while cooking, watch content, and even make sure you're sleeping soundly, provided you get the latest-gen Google Nest Hub. A new one would typically cost you $100, but you can save $30 thanks to this deal.

The Nest Hub is a hybrid between a seven-inch tablet and a smart speaker. It can answer daily queries, control smart devices, stream music and videos, play the news, and much more. It can also act as a Chromecast target, so you can watch YouTube and Netflix content, for instance. Its most unique feature is its ability to track your sleep, thanks to its built-in Soli sensor. Keep in mind it doesn't have a camera, though, so you'll have to get the Hub Max if video calls are important to you.

Click the link below to get one from Walmart for $30 off. At this price, you won't get to pick the color, though, as only the Charcoal model is discounted.

Alternatively, if sleep monitoring isn't important to you, you can pay $10 less and get a first-generation Nest Hub, which has essentially the same features except for the Soli sensor.