Google released a whole slew of Nest products in August, including brand-new Nest Cams. They're the first to finally leave the awkward dichotomy of the Nest and Google Home app, which is one factor (of many) we like about them. However, this decision also leaves quite a few people stranded who prefer to view camera footage on the Nest website. Thankfully, Google has promised that a brand-new web interface is in the making for its latest products, but details are still sparse.

The promise comes as part of a discussion on Google's official Nest subreddit, where it announced the new Nest Cams and Doorbell a few days ago. In the discussion unfolding below the announcement, a Redditor asked about a replacement for viewing the camera footage on the web on home.nest.com. And sure enough, a Google Community Manager replied, "We’re working on making a web client available for these new cameras and doorbell at a later date." The company hasn't shared any further details, so we don't know if this web client will be exclusive to the new products or if older devices will be tied into it, as well, nor do we know of any transition plans.

This is great news for those who rely on the web interface, but knowing Google, it could take quite some time until this new website becomes a reality. There's also the question if the new product will be feature-complete from the get-go. After all, Google is notorious for replacing a perfectly fine system with another, often inferior product, as we've seen with YouTube Music, Google Pay, Hangouts, and Reader, to mention a few, so I wouldn't hold my breath.