Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live offer an innovative bean-like compact design, together with active noise cancellation, superior audio quality, and wireless charging.

They traditionally sell for $170, which is relatively reasonable given the specs. However, you can get them for even cheaper, provided you're willing to get a certified refurbished pair for just $60.

In his review, Ryan found a lot to like about the Galaxy Buds Live, and at just $60, we can only recommend them. They're officially refurbished by Samsung and sold directly by the manufacturer. The buds are selling for $70 on eBay, but you can save an additional $10.5 when using code SAVE15LABORDAY when checking out, bringing the final price to just $60.