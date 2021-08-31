Labor Day sales are here and Lenovo's getting in on the action with discounts here and discounts there. We've decided to focus on a couple of easy pick-me-ups bundled into one package of savings that will instantly improve any bedside table.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (our positive review is here) is a great wake-up partner to have around with an earnest, but nuanced speaker, integrations with Google Assistant for automated routines, and a distraction-free, seven-segment LED display that tells you the time, the weather, and nothing else. Add on a Smartbulb for on-and-off and color-tuning on command and the whole bedroom gets that much smarter.

Walmart seems to be the only place where you can get the clock and bulb together for just $30. Consider that Lenovo and its partner retailers (including Walmart itself) have the Smart Clock Essential on sale à la carte at $30 and a color Smartbulb, again, on sale for $6. And that's flowing off a combined MSRP of $68.

Want the bundle? Click the "Walmart" hyperlink below. Curious about Lenovo's other deals including $15 true wireless earbuds? Hit "Lenovo" right down there. Most of these deals are also available from Best Buy and elsewhere on Walmart — Lenovo's original Smart Clock with an LCD screen is available from B&H for $43, nearly half-off MSRP.