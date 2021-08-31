Whether you’re camping the great outdoors, hiking a mountaintop, or reeling from a natural disaster, having access to portable power can be the difference between comfort, misery, or something far worse. From now through September 30, you can save hundreds on these portable battery and charging solutions from EcoFlow.
EcoFlow RIVER Pro — $549 ($100 off)
For the most oomph, EcoFlow RIVER Pro is a 720Wh portable battery that can be doubled to 1440Wh with the RIVER Pro extra battery. It’s able to charge up to 10 devices at the same time. With X-Stream AC recharge technology, it can top off devices from 0% to 100% in just 1.6 hours. Its 600W port even allows it to power 80% of essential home appliances, while the X-Boost feature can fuel some 1800W devices.
Buy: EcoFlow RIVER Pro — $549 ($100 off) — (EcoFlow), (Amazon)
EcoFlow RIVER Max — $449 ($100 off)
EcoFlow RIVER Max is a 576Wh portable battery that can charge up to 10 devices at a time. Outside of that, this model does everything its larger sibling can do: charge 10 devices at once, top off devices from 0% to 100% in just 1.6 hours, and power 80% of 600W home appliances with boost potential up to 1800W.
Buy: EcoFlow RIVER Max — $449 ($100 off) — (EcoFlow), (Amazon)
EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel — $329 ($120 off)
Having a bit of portable power is great, but it’s even better when you can recharge your batteries with renewable energy. Optimized to capture the maximum amount of power throughout the day, EcoFlow’s 160W solar panel features a high conversion efficiency rate of 21-22%. For reference, it can fully charge the RIVER Pro in 6-12 hours. The 160W solar panel is also foldable, making it easy to carry around and store when not in use.
Buy: EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel — $329 ($120 off) — (EcoFlow), (Amazon)
EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel — $1,599 ($249 off)
If you’re in need of power off the grid, the EcoFlow DELTA mated to the 160W solar panel is the way to go. As the only portable home battery in today’s roundup, the DELTA features a 1260Wh high capacity battery that can charge 13 devices at once. Equipped with 1800W (3300W surge) AC output, it can even power 90% of home appliances and heavy-duty tools. Now imagine doing all of this with the 160W solar panel keeping you topped off along the way.
Buy: EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel — $1,599 ($249 off) — (EcoFlow), (Amazon)
