Although the Android 12 update is a few months away, Google's Material You design is already making its way to the company's popular apps, with Contacts, Gboard, and Chrome leading the way. Now the app that houses all these apps seems set to showcase Material You elements in a future update.

The folks at 9to5Google dug through the Google Play Store APK to take a quick peek at what's coming next. The rectangular search box at the top gets replaced by a pill-shaped search bar that we've seen on other apps. Not just that, the search bar leverages dynamic theming to add a splash of color.

Said splash also graces the bottom navigation bar, and the selected icon has a pill-shaped shadow. As noted by 9to5Google, the bottom bar is now much taller than what it is currently, so it might take some time to get used to it.

The app could also gain a new “Google Play Store Feedback” menu that will allow users to respond to surveys to help improve the Play Store experience. Another nifty addition is a select-all button in the "Manage" menu, making it easier to update all apps at once.

It's important to note that these changes haven't been rolled out yet, and they might not even look the same when they eventually do.