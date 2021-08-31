The Bose QC35 headphones have been one of the most popular ones on the market for a while. Then came the Sony WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4, which were considered by many to be superior, and inevitably dethroned Bose when it came to ANC headphones. Bose did release a newer product, the NC 700, which haven't been nearly as popular as the QC35. This is probably due to their lack of convenience, as they can't be folded, but also their relatively high price.

The company had to come up with a new product that would help it regain its leadership position: The QC45. After seeing first the leaks in July and then earlier this month, they're now official and available for pre-order.

What may strike you about the QC45 is how similar they look to their predecessor. I've owned a pair of QC35 since 2016, and I can't even tell them apart. While that's not necessarily a bad thing, it's surprising Bose wouldn't refresh a design that's more than five years old. Sure, the company says "pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials" and "gaps between components have been replaced with smooth transitions," but it's hard to notice even when you take a much closer look.

On the plus side, this means the QC45 features the same practical folding design, 2.5mm audio-in port, and comes with actual physical buttons you can touch — I've never been a fan of touch-sensitive controls on headphones. Talking about controls, the QC45 features four of them on the right side, letting you control the volume, power, calls, voice assistant, and Bluetooth connection. There's another button on the left, which lets you switch between noise-canceling or hear-through modes if you're listening to music or mute your mic while on calls.

Speaking of modes, the QC45 feature two of them, soberly called Quiet and Aware. The first one offers improved noise cancellation compared to the QC35, thanks to a dedicated chip. The new Aware mode is relatively straightforward, as it lets you hear surrounding noise without having to take the headphones off — a feature I think could have been brought to previous models with a simple update.

Bose's latest flagship comes with other enhancements too, including better voice isolation on calls, which works using a beam-form array to isolate voice, while a rejection array dampens and blocks audible distractions around them. Battery life has also been improved, as the headphones can now last up to 24 hours on a single charge. Lastly, they now charge over USB-C and can be fully charged in about two hours.

Just like the former model, the Bose QuietComfort 45 will also feature multipoint audio, enabling it to connect to two devices at the same time, without having to manually switch from one to the other when receiving a call, for example.

It's nice to see Bose try to revive an older model, but at this price, it's fair to expect a bit more than something that could be called the QC35 III. Sure, there's now a more modern USB-C connector, a longer battery life, and some improvements to the noise cancelation system. Still, Bose could have gone for bolder, more modern, and more expensive materials when it comes to the design. Lastly, although it can still work with your phone's voice assistant the QC45 doesn't come with built-in Google Assistant or Alexa, a feature that was one of the QC35 II's main selling points.

If you're interested in getting the QuietComfort 45 headphones, they will be available in black or white starting September 23 for $329, but they can already be pre-ordered from various retailers and Bose.