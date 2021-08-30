SwiftKey remains one of the best third-party keyboard alternatives on Android — especially if you're a dedicated Microsoft fan. With its latest beta update, the app is gaining a much-needed feature for managing logins, passwords, and smart replies.

It's only been a couple of weeks since SwiftKey's beta added Microsoft To-Do support, but a new version is already available for download. This latest update includes a long-awaited feature, introducing inline suggestions for services like autofill and smart replies. This tool was initially made available as an API in Android 11 last year, helping to standardize the location of autofill content on your display. No longer will you need to hope for LastPass or Bitwarden options to appear somewhere on-screen — it's all made available right within the top row of your keyboard.

SwiftKey's changelog notes that suggestions are "enabled on supported devices," which likely means any phone running Android 11 or higher. This version also targets Android 12, just a few weeks before we're likely to see its stable version finally released. You can grab this beta update using the Play Store link below, or download the latest APK from APK Mirror.