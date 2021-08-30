This story was originally published and last updated

Every month Samsung gets a head start on security patches by letting one or two slip out in the days before we actually flip over the calendar — just as it did about a week or so back, further cementing its position as the king of updates. After grabbing that early lead, Samsung's continuing to release its August patch for more and more Galaxy smartphones internationally.

We got started with the Galaxy A52 — that may be a mid-ranger, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from giving it regular updates, and this month it leads the charge as the first device to receive the August 2021 security patch.

That changelog was pretty sparse, listing only the usually vague bug fixes and improvements. The update was spotted in several countries, including Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.

Samsung quickly followed up with August patches for a couple other A-series phones, including the A8 and the A72. And then it wasn't long before we saw it bringing an early patch to the Galaxy S21, starting in China.

Distribution should quickly expand to other regions and devices over the next few weeks, and we'll be keeping this article updated with all of that relevant information.

The August 2021 update is now available for the 2018 Tab A7 LTE, A30s, A32 5G, A51, and A52 5G.