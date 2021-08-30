This story was originally published and last updated .
Every month Samsung gets a head start on security patches by letting one or two slip out in the days before we actually flip over the calendar — just as it did about a week or so back, further cementing its position as the king of updates. After grabbing that early lead, Samsung's continuing to release its August patch for more and more Galaxy smartphones internationally.
We got started with the Galaxy A52 — that may be a mid-ranger, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from giving it regular updates, and this month it leads the charge as the first device to receive the August 2021 security patch.
That changelog was pretty sparse, listing only the usually vague bug fixes and improvements. The update was spotted in several countries, including Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.
Samsung quickly followed up with August patches for a couple other A-series phones, including the A8 and the A72. And then it wasn't long before we saw it bringing an early patch to the Galaxy S21, starting in China.
Distribution should quickly expand to other regions and devices over the next few weeks, and we'll be keeping this article updated with all of that relevant information.
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G96xFXXUGFUG4, released August 4
- Galaxy S9+: G96xFXXUGFUG4, released August 4
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770FXXS5EUG5, released August 6
- Galaxy S10e: G97xFXXUCFUH3, released August 23rd
- Galaxy S10: G97xFXXUCFUH3, released August 23rd
- Galaxy S10+: G97xFXXUCFUH3, released August 23rd
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G98xFXXU9DUH2, released August 11th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xFXXU9DUH2, released August 11th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xFXXU9DUH2, released August 11th
- Galaxy S20 FE (Exynos): G780FXXU5CUG6, released August 2
- Galaxy S20 FE (Snapdragon): G780GXXS2AUG4, released August 5
- Galaxy S20 5G: G781BXXU4CUH1, released August 11th
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
- Galaxy S21+: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
Galaxy Note8
- Galaxy Note8: N950FXXSGDUG6, released August 6
Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy Note9: N960FXXS9FUH1, released August 18th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xFXXS3DUG9, released August 9th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xFXXS3DUG9, released August 9th
Galaxy Foldables
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS5EUG1, released August 5
- Galaxy Fold 5G: F907BXXS5EUG1, released August 4
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXS7DUG1, released August 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXS4DUG3, released August 9th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A02s: A025MUBU2BUH5, released August 23rd
- Galaxy A8: A530FXXSLCUH1, released July 29
- Galaxy A10: A105FPUU6CUH3, released August 18th
- Galaxy A30s: A307GTVJS4CUH1, released August 26th
- Galaxy A31: A315GDXU1CUG5, released August 23rd
- Galaxy A32: A325FXXU1AUH1, released August 6
- Galaxy A32 5G: A326BXXU3AUH4, released August 25th
- Galaxy A50: A505GUBS9CUH1, released August 20th
- Galaxy A50s: A507FNXXU5DUG4, released August 17th
- Galaxy A51: A515FXXU5EUG7, released August 27th
- Galaxy A52 4G: A525FXXU3AUG4, released July 27
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526BXXS1AUH2, released August 25th
- Galaxy A71: A715FXXU6BUH1, released August 17th
- Galaxy A72: A725FXXU3AUG2, released July 29
Galaxy Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S6: T865XXS4CUG1, released August 10th]
- Galaxy Tab A7 LTE (2018): T505XXU3BUH3, released August 27th
New devices
The August 2021 update is now available for the 2018 Tab A7 LTE, A30s, A32 5G, A51, and A52 5G.
