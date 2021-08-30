OnePlus recently released the OnePlus Buds Pro. Despite not being the company's first true wireless earbuds (that title goes to the OnePlus Buds and the OnePlus Buds Z), it's still the most premium of its lineup and the first to actually ship with active noise cancellation (ANC). But at $150, it can also cost a little bit too much for some people. And cheaper earbuds, like the Nothing Ear 1 coming in at $99 with full ANC support, might prove to be sufficiently good to steal OnePlus' thunder. But OnePlus might launch a cheaper version of the OnePlus Buds Pro soon.

The rumor comes from Twitter leaker Max Jambor. He claims that OnePlus is currently working on a cheaper pair of true wireless earbuds featuring ANC.

1+ is working on a new - lower priced - pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 30, 2021

The "ANC" bit is notable. Both the OnePlus Buds and the OnePlus Buds Z, the company's current cheaper options, lack ANC, and in the case of the OnePlus Buds Z, only offer passive noise cancellation by using silicone tips. Now that OnePlus has an ANC option in the market, it seemingly wants to follow it up with a cheaper one that still retains ANC support, possibly trying to go after the Nothing Ear 1.

These earbuds would cut on aspects like battery life in order to bring the price down from $150 while still maintaining ANC support. We have no idea when this product — if it even exists — would be arriving on the market, or how it'll be named. It could serve as a successor to the OnePlus Buds, which usually retail for $79, and launch as the OnePlus Buds 2, but that's just speculation on our part. It could also serve as an entirely different, fourth tier of earbuds between the regular Buds and the Buds Pro.