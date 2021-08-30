Sony's WH-1000 series of active noise cancellation headphones have impressed audiophiles for a long time, largely taking the crown for mainstream wireless cans away from Bose. But they don't come cheap: even the previous generation XM3 model will set you back quite a bit. Today you can grab the WH-1000XM3, still a fantastic design years after its introduction, for almost half their original price.

Best Buy is offering the XM3 for $180, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for a new, refurbished set. In addition to fantastic audio quality and noise cancelling and surprisingly long battery life (with USB-C for recharging!), you get a free carrying case and an adapter for airline audio inputs. I've been using mine happily for a couple of years.

The XM3 has been surpassed by the XM4, but it's a fairly tame update. The newer cans have some newer tricks, like the ability to pause when you remove the headphones from your head or start talking. The biggest improvement is the Bluetooth 5.0 upgrade, enabling connection with multiple audio devices at once. All those are nice, but not really worth an extra $170 in my book.

Best Buy is running this promotion through the end of the day (Monday) for the black model only. You have another 11 hours to grab a set: the sale ends at midnight Central time.