If you're planning on traveling soon, noise-canceling headphones are a must-have. They can help to completely shut out the world around you, whether that's the white noise of the plane or the person sitting next to you who can't seem to take a hint. With today's Deal of the Day at Amazon, you won't need an arm and a leg to score some great ANC-equipped headphones.

These pairs come from Anker, a brand known best for its excellent charging gear. By all accounts, it's brought that same expertise to its lineup of earbuds and headphones, all while keeping those low prices that made it a mainstay for mobile accessories. With today's sale, you can pick between the super-affordable Q30s and the high-end Q35s, both available in a multitude of colors.

Each model offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, multiple ANC modes for indoor and outdoor environments, and NFC fast pairing. If you're after the best sound quality possible, the Q35s are undoubtedly the choice for you, but at these prices, you really can't go wrong. Check out all of the available configurations below:

As with all of Amazon's daily deals, these prices are only good through the end of the day, so if you're interested, don't hesitate. By tomorrow, this sale will be long gone. Pick yours up using the links above.