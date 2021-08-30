Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's been a busy weekend, and so we have a plump list of sales for the start of the week, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for Bridge Constructor Portal, an enjoyable mashup of bridge construction and Valve's Portal mechanics. Next, I have a solid discount on Dungeon Warfare, an older but enthralling tower defense game. Last but not least is a sale for Heroes of Steel RPG Elite, an excellent turn-based strategy game from the Trese Brothers. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- App Brightness Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Candy Joy : Jelly Bear $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hairy Letters $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Psycholonials ? -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Maple: live wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shopping list & more: BigBag Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock: Sleep cycle smart alarm $15.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stark Suspension by Virtual Trainer $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forager's Buddy Pro Key $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sound Sampler $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Engineering Tools : Mechanical $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SoundWave Plus sound enhancer for your device $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Not Chess $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- OneUI Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
Comments