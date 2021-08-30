Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's been a busy weekend, and so we have a plump list of sales for the start of the week, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for Bridge Constructor Portal, an enjoyable mashup of bridge construction and Valve's Portal mechanics. Next, I have a solid discount on Dungeon Warfare, an older but enthralling tower defense game. Last but not least is a sale for Heroes of Steel RPG Elite, an excellent turn-based strategy game from the Trese Brothers. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. App Brightness Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Candy Joy : Jelly Bear $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Hairy Letters $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Psycholonials ? -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Maple: live wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
  2. Baby Sleep PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Mindroid PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Shopping list & more: BigBag Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Sleep as Android Unlock: Sleep cycle smart alarm $15.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Stark Suspension by Virtual Trainer $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Forager's Buddy Pro Key $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Sound Sampler $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Engineering Tools : Mechanical $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. SoundWave Plus sound enhancer for your device $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Not Chess $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. OneUI Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. OneUI Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days