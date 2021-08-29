Google's Assistant has become an essential tool for anyone deep within Google's ecosystem. You can ask it to control your smart home devices, control your music, find information online, run timers and reminders, play content on a Chromecast, call and text people, and more. But one thing it was lacking was in the automation part. Google Assistant has Routines, which you can use to set a custom prompt to make the Google Assistant do multiple tasks at once. Now, Google is taking it one step further with a new feature called "Daylong Routines."

You'll notice a slightly altered screen next time you go to create a "New routine" from either the Assistant settings or the Google Home app (via: 9to5Google). At the bottom of the screen, users will notice a pop-up message asking if they would like to "schedule a Daylong Routine." When you tap "Yes," you'll be able to choose which days a Routine should run on under "Starters," as well as a time zone. And from there, you can set different actions to be done automatically at different times of the day. For example, you can have your lights dim at 6 PM, or turn them off late during the night.

Scheduling a Daylong Routines on the Google Assistant. Image credits: 9to5Google

The tool makes it very easy to plan out different actions you want the Google Assistant to do at different times of the day without requiring any input from you, or without needing you to pronounce any type of keyword. You can set different Daylong Routines for different days of the week as well. This brings the Google Assistant one step closer to full automation, and should greatly improve the way you use it, especially if you have a lot of network-connected smart home devices in your household.

Daylong Routines are rolling out now, together with the Google Assistant's "Time adjustments" feature, which should both be able to make wonders for improving the way you use Routines.