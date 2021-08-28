Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a slick app for checking common foods against specific dietary requirements or allergies, a new release that can turn your old phone into a webcam for macOS/PC, and an app that can install Wear apps to your watch remotely. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

Soosee - Allergy, Vegan, Gluten & Food Scanner

Soosee is a resource for checking common foods against your allergies or specific dietary requirements. So say you're currently eating a keto diet, you can use this app to check which foods contains the fats you need while avoiding the carbs that will take you out of ketosis. Or perhaps you're lactose intolerant or have a peanut allergy. You can check to see which foods contain these items in order to avoid them. It's a simple tool that's pretty useful if you're very specific about what kinds of meals you allow into your body. There are a few donation in-app purchases, along with a couple of subscription fees, but there is also a lifetime unlock for $12, which is always nice to see.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $11.99

Camo — webcam for Mac and PC

Camo is the latest app with eyes on your old devices. This is a webcam app, and it works through Android, which means you can set up an old Android device to work as your webcam on macOS and PCs, and thanks to its low latency, streams look pretty good. So if you've ever needed a webcam in a pinch, perhaps Camo will suit your needs if you happen to have an old Android device laying around.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wear Installer

Wear Installer is an early access release, and even though it's new, it's already beneficial. If you're a Wear OS user, then you know full well that you have to install apps on the smartwatch, using its tiny screen to navigate the Play Store. It's an awful experience, and I have no idea why Google still enforces such a foolish decision. Luckily an enterprising dev has figured out a solution, and so you can use this app to remotely install Wear apps on your Wear device, which is a hundred times more convenient than being forced to use the Play Store on a smartwatch.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Fowsi - Drug Dictionary & Reference

Dating back to Palm Pilots and Windows CE, installing drug dictionaries for instant access to drug info has been a popular use of handheld electronics. Sure, with the advent of easy access to the internet, you can quickly look up any drug you can think of, but there's no denying that having an offline database in your pocket is still pretty valuable, especially if you're a pharmacist, nurse, or doctor. But why leave all this info to the professionals when you can load up an app to look up whatever you want for yourself? Fowsi is a pleasant and well-laid-out release, so if you're looking for a reliable drug database, Fowsi is definitely worth a try.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

OnMail - Modern & Private Email

OnMail is a new email app and service, and it's free to use with up to 100GB of storage, though if you want more, you'll have to pony up $50 for a yearly sub. The email app is built around control, such as providing tools for users to easily block spammers before emails are even seen. Two-factor authentication is available for those who are privacy-conscious, and if you're on a paid account, you can even sync email from other services, such as Gmail.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Lenovo Smart Wearable

Lenovo Smart Wearable is a tie-in app for the company's wearable tech, and so if you own a pair of the brand's headphones, this is the app you'll use to control them. You'll also use this release to update the firmware of Lenovo's tech, and so the Lenovo Smart Wearable app is your one-stop-shop for Lenovo's wearables.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung PPT Controller

In preparation for Samsung's freshly released Galaxy Watch4, the company busied itself with the launch of several proprietary Wear apps that are only compatible with Samsung's new smartwatches, and Samsung PPT Controller is one of the latest releases. This is basically a control app for PPT slideshows, and so if you've ever felt the need to control a presentation with your watch, now you can.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WalkieTalkie

WalkieTalkie is another proprietary Wear app for Samsung's new Galaxy Watch4 line, and as you can guess, it's an app for person-to-person communication directly through your watch. So if you've been longing for the days when Nextel used to reign supreme with constant chirps in public, perhaps yelling into your watch will rekindle the fond memories of the days when loud public phone conversations where you could hear both sides of the conversation were the norm.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Moto AI Services

Moto AI Services is described as an app that offers a "service to supply artificial intelligence models to Motorola apps," whatever that means. I would imagine this has something to do with AI tech in Moto's camera, with possible uses in other Moto-branded apps. So this is basically a tie-in app that will be installed by default if required, which means this Play Store listing is available so that Moto can easily update the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

