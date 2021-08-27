Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

August 27

Vacation Friends

Comedy | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, Lynn Whitfield, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Carlos Santos

Synopsis: When a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home and decide to play tricks on them.

He's All That

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy, Matthew Lillard

Synopsis: In this reimagining of 1999's She's All That, teen social media influencer Padgett's humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: she swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.

Afterlife of the Party

Comedy, Fantasy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: September 2 | IMDb

Starring: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Robyn Scott, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf, Gloria García, Spencer Sutherland, Myfanwy Waring

Synopsis: A social butterfly experiences the biggest party foul during her birthday week. To her surprise, she's given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she's worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.

American Sausage Standoff

Comedy | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Antony Starr, Ewen Bremner, W. Earl Brown, Clark Middleton, Chance Kelly, Joshua Harto, Pia Mechler, Gareth Williams

Synopsis: A character driven comedy about sausages and friendship. Set in small-town America, it's a story about two hopeless dreamers who join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant.

Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Marta Dusseldorp, Zoe Terakes, Sophie Hawkshaw, Julia Billington, Rachel House, Bridie Connell, Chiara Gizzi, Madeleine Withington, Patrick James

Synopsis: School captain Ellie is seriously crushing on her rebellious classmate Abbie. Determined to ask her first love to the year 12 formal, Ellie devises a plan to go public with the invitation but before she can go through with it, her dead aunt Tara reappears from beyond the grave. Believing she's been brought back from the dead to be Ellie's fairy godmother, Tara dishes out unwanted dating advice based on her life as an out lesbian in the '80s.

Summertime

Comedy, Drama, Music | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: July 9 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Austin Antoine, Marquesha Babers, Bryce Banks, Bene't Benton, Amaya Blankenship, Caedmon Branch, Mila Cuda, Gabriela de Luna, Joel Dupont

Synopsis: Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelinos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other's stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Animation, Action, Fantasy | Streaming: August 23 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Theo James, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell

Synopsis: The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

No Man of God

Crime, Drama, History | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick

Synopsis: In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

Cody's Review: This is neither the story of the serial killer Ted Bundy nor the FBI profiler Ted Hagmaier, it's the story of the two of them together. The movie begins in 1985, shortly after the launch of the FBI's profiler program that aims to interview and learn from serial killers and other violent criminals. We follow along over the course of four years as Bundy and Hagmaier get to know each other through a series of interviews, ultimately leading up to the execution in January of 1989. In truth, this is both the story of one of the most famous serial killers in history, and also the man that got to know him better than anybody. At times, the interviews feel like a psychological game of cat and mouse, and at others they are simply friends. While this is not a documentary, but rather a retelling of the events, it benefits from Ted Hagmaier's direct input. In many ways, this gives a context to Bundy that was never available in the past, aiming to remind people that no person or story is ever as simple or two-dimensional as it is often made to appear. No Man of God is surprisingly welcoming, despite it's dark subject matter. The story has good pacing and it's only near the end, with a single story, that some people may find difficult to hear. As far as technical details go, this looks and feels like a film from the late 80s, but with naturally higher production value and techniques. The sets and wardrobe match the faded color tones and institutional look that were all too common. Acting is spot on, never feeling over the top or sensationalized. Verdict: No Man of God obviously isn't for everybody; it's not an exciting or action-packed film, but if you're at all curious, I would recommend it. Of course, for fans of true crime, or those singularly interested in stories about Ted Bundy, you don't need me to say this is for you.

Respect

Music, Drama, History, Documentary | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore

Synopsis: The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

The Colony

Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Sope Dirisu, Sebastian Roché, Joel Basman, Cloé Albertine Heinrich, Bella Bading, Nicola Perot

Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future: after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, an elite astronaut from Space Colony Kepler must make a decision that will seal the fate of the people on both planets.

Rushed

Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Robert Patrick, Jake Weary, Peri Gilpin, Lily Rosenthal, Jay Jay Warren, Ellie Frankel, Justin Linville, Brian O'Halloran

Synopsis: Barbara O’Brien, an Irish Catholic mother, has her life turned upside-down when her son, a freshman in college, is involved in a tragic hazing incident. Taking justice into her own hands, she travels across the country recording mothers who have lost sons to hazing in an effort to prove the university’s liability. When she is confronted by corruption and cover ups, she seeks revenge on the one person she finds truly responsible, proving that hell hath no fury like a mother scorned.

Behemoth

Horror | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Eisenberg, Paul Statman, Jennifer Churchich, Richard Wagner, Whitney Nielsen, Angela Nicholas, Vadym Krasnenko

Synopsis: Joshua Riverton (Josh Eisenberg) spent 10 years working for a global chemical behemoth, notorious for their environmental negligence. When his daughter develops a mysterious illness, he steps forward as a whistle-blower, throwing his life into chaos. He's convinced that his company's negligence has made his daughter sick, and there are dark forces hiding the truth. When given the chance to confront his old boss, Dr. Woeland (Paul Statman), he allows a standoff to escalate into violence, and Josh is shot in the process. Now Josh is on the run, eating painkillers, and holding Woeland hostage. Josh demands answers about his daughter's illness, but with each passing moment around Woeland, Josh's grasp on reality begins to unravel. Is it the painkillers, or is Woeland more than he seems? Are the dark forces all in Josh's head, or has he stumbled onto a terrifying league of evil?

The Stairs

Horror | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 12 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Trin Miller, Thomas Wethington, John Schneider, Kathleen Quinlan, Adam Korson, Brent Bailey, Mark Klein, Sandy Klein, Arika Toney

Synopsis: In 1997, 11 year old Jesse finds a mysterious staircase in the woods and disappears - - 20 years later, a group of hikers, set off into the very same woods. Unfortunately for them, they come face to face with the very same set of stairs Jesse discovered all those years ago.

The Last Matinee

Drama, Horror, [Spanish] | Streaming: August 24 | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, Pedro Duarte

Synopsis: The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

August 20

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Action, Adventure | Streaming: August 17 (free on Paramount+ September 6) | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah

Synopsis: After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Reminiscence

Science Fiction, Mystery, Romance | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, Mojean Aria

Synopsis: Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Sweet Girl

Action, Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa

Synopsis: Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Rare Beasts

Romance, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Billie Piper, Lily James, David Thewlis, Kerry Fox, Leo Bill, Jonjo O'Neill, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Emily Taaffe, Montserrat Lombard

Synopsis: Mandy is a mother, a writer, a nihilist. Mandy is a modern woman in a crisis. Raising a son in the midst of a female revolution, mining the pain of her parents' separation and professionally writing about a love that no longer exists, she falls upon a troubled man, Pete, who’s searching for a sense of worth, belonging and ‘restored’ Male identity.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: August 20 (Paramount+) | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin, Ron Pardo, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel

Synopsis: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

The Loud House Movie

Family, Animation, Comedy, TV Movie | Streaming: August 20 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Asher Bishop, Catherine Taber, Liliana Mumy, Nika Futterman, Cristina Pucelli, Jessica DiCicco, Grey DeLisle, Lara Jill Miller, Jill Talley

Synopsis: The Loud family travel to Scotland and discover they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulge in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle.

Cryptozoo

Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, Grace Zabriskie

Synopsis: Visionary comic book writer/artist/filmmaker Dash Shaw's vibrant, fantastical animated feature follows cryptozookeepers through a richly-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. Featuring the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia, CRYPTOZOO is written and directed by Shaw, with Jane Samborski directing the stunning animation.

Habit

Crime, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 or 24 | IMDb

Starring: Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Paris Jackson, Josie Ho, Bria Vinaite, Libby Mintz, Larissa Andrade, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee

Synopsis: The story of a streetwise party girl who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out - by masquerading as a Catholic nun.

The Green Knight

Fantasy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: August 19 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, David Lowery, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Macdara Kelleher, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Droz Palermo, David Lowery, Daniel Hart, Jade Healy, Louise Kiely

Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Annette

Drama, Romance, Music | Streaming: August 20 (Amazon Prime) | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima, Devyn McDowell, Angèle, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Synopsis: The story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

Stillwater

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Le Ny, Moussa Maaskri, Isabelle Tanakil, Naidra Ayadi, April Warren, Tom McCarthy, Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, Thomas Bidegain, Tom McArdle, Philip Messina, Gilles Graziano

Synopsis: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Academy Award® winner Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin). Imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team But Bill eager to prove his worth and regain his daughters trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie (Camille Cottin), mother to eight-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Broomfield, Pam Brooks, Nick Broomfield, Kyle Gibbon, Shani Hinton, Marc Hoeferlin, Barney Broomfield

Synopsis: Last Man Standing takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings, as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Bring Your Own Brigade

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 (Paramount+ / CBS News app) | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Walker, Holly Becker, Julian Cautherley, Lyn Davis Lear, Lucy Walker, Bill Benenson, Laurie Benenson, Kathryn Everett, Carmen Delaney, Christy Denes

Synopsis: In early November 2018, raging wildfires killed 88 residents and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in the cities of Malibu and Paradise, two very different California communities. In her new verité documentary, two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker captures the heroism and horror of that unfathomable disaster. Her character-driven exposé, Bring Your Own Brigade, also answers a question humanity can no longer afford to ignore: Why are catastrophic wildfires increasing in number and severity around the world, and can anything be done to lessen the staggering death and destruction they cause? Drawing on hundreds of hours of astonishing wildfire footage and featuring interviews with survivors, firefighters and scientists, the film reveals that short of solving global warming there are numerous, often simple steps that can be taken to not only mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires, but restore health and balance to woodlands that have been mismanaged for far too long. But does society have what it takes to put aside short-term interests and outmoded thinking to confront a crisis that's quite literally burning our world to the ground?

Under the Volcano

Documentary, Music | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Andy Summers (The Police), Gerry Beckley, Giles Martin, Guy Fletcher (Dire Straits), Jimmy Buffet, Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Midge Ure, Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran), Roger Glover (Deep Purple), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Sting (The Police), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) and more!

Synopsis: Under the Volcano charts the rise and fall of AIR Studios Montserrat, the recording studio at the centre of the pop universe in the 1980s. Built by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin in 1979, AIR Studios Montserrat was a custom-built, state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a Caribbean paradise. In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio not only attracted the biggest musical talent on the planet, but was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take. For a decade, AIR Montserrat formed the backdrop to monumental events in music history including the break-up of The Police, the reunion of The Rolling Stones, and the reinvigoration of Paul McCartney after the tragic murder of John Lennon. After a decade of hits, and at the peak of its popularity, the studio was destroyed when the island was hit by a series of devastating natural disasters. Through personal accounts and backed by a blistering soundtrack, Under the Volcano is the definitive account of George Martin’s Studio at the end of the world, a place that generated a perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, ushering in music that would live on long after the last tape rolled.

The Truffle Hunters

Documentary | Theaters: March 5 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Piero Botto, Sergio Cauda, Maria Cicciù

Synopsis: Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle-which to date has resisted all of modern science's efforts at cultivation.

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams, Dick Cavett, David Frost, Bill Boggs, Merv Griffin

Synopsis: The parallel lives of writer Truman Capote (1924-84) and playwright Tennessee Williams (1911-83): two friends, two geniuses who, while creating sublime works, were haunted by the ghosts of the past, the shadow of constant doubt, the demon of addictions and the blinding, deceptive glare of success.

In the Same Breath

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nanfu Wang, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Jarred Alterman, Peter Alton, Nanfu Wang

Synopsis: Recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus and the way two countries dealt with its initial spread, from the first days of the outbreak in Wuhan to its rampage across the United States. Directed with a deeply personal approach by Wang, who was born in China and now lives in the United States, the film explores the early confusion and parallel campaigns by authorities to try to contain the virus as well as shape the public narrative through misinformation, resulting in a devastating impact on citizens of both countries.

The Seer and the Unseen

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Sara Dosa, Nion McEvoy, Jon Shenk, Richard Berge, Leslie Berriman, Erin Casper

Synopsis: A magic realist fable about invisible elves, financial collapse and the surprising power of belief, told through the story of an Icelandic woman - a real life Lorax who speaks on behalf of nature under threat.

Risen

Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Schalmo, Jack Campbell, Kenneth Trujillo, Marcus Johnson, Lily Brown, Natalie Rose, Eddie Arya, Eddie Arya, Eddie Arya, Peita Breese

Synopsis: Disaster unfolds when a meteor strikes a small town, turning the environment uninhabitable and killing everything in the surrounding area. Exobiologist Lauren Stone is called to find answers to the unearthly event. As she begins to uncover the truth, imminent danger awakens and it becomes a race against time to save mankind.

Howling Village

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Ayaka Miyoshi, Ryota Bando, Rinka Otani, Tsuyoshi Furukawa, Hina Miyano, Renji Ishibashi, Takamasa Suga, Megumi Okina, Reiko Takashima

Synopsis: After her brother goes missing, a young psychologist visits an infamous haunted and cursed location known as 'Howling Village' to investigate his disappearance and uncover her family's dark history.

Stay Out of the Attic

Horror | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Francis, Morgan Alexandria, Bryce Fernelius, Michael Flynn

Synopsis: A diverse group of ex-cons-turned-professional-movers are convinced by their creepy client to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump. It turns out their client is a Nazi surgeon, and his living experiments are rotting in the attic. As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion. Together, they must find a way to escape this house of horrors.

Shook

Horror | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Mythica Series, Octavius J. Johnson

Synopsis: When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense?

Jakob's Wife

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 19 | IMDb

Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, Phil Brooks

Synopsis: Anne married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob (Fessenden) realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Demonic

Horror | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael Rogers

Synopsis: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

The Girl Who Got Away

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, Geoffrey Cantor, Anni Krueger, Cade Tropeano

Synopsis: Massena, New York, 1998. A decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of Elizabeth Caulfield, a woman who kidnapped five young girls and pretended they were her own. Only one girl, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four found buried behind Caulfield's decrepit home... 20 years later, Caulfield has escaped from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her.

August 13

The Kissing Booth 3

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 11 | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young

Synopsis: It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Charming the Hearts of Men

Drama | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Friel, Sean Astin, Kelsey Grammer, Tina Ivlev, Aml Ameen

Synopsis: A romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman returns to her Southern home town and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. With the help of a Congressional ally, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.

Beckett

Thriller, Action, Drama | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook

Synopsis: Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy and on the run for his life.

Homeroom

Documentary | Streaming: August 12 | IMDb

Starring: Denilson Garibo, Libby Schaaf

Synopsis: Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district's police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.

Rising Wolf (formerly: Ascendant)

Mystery, Science Fiction, Thriller | Theaters: August 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlotte Best, Jonny Pasvolsky, Andrew Jack, Susan Prior, Karelina Clarke, Tahlia Sturzaker, Elsa Cocquerel, Lily Stewart, Alex Menglet

Synopsis: A young woman wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This stylistic thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman's instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is.

Naked Singularity

Crime, Drama, Comedy | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Cooke, John Boyega, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein

Synopsis: An idealistic young New York City public defender burned out by the system, on the brink of disbarment, and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him decides to rob a multi-million drug deal of one of his clients.

Crime Story

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: August 13 (Paramount and Saban Films) | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino, D.W. Moffett, Cress Williams, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Haviland Stillwell, Andrea Frankle, Alejandra Rivera Flaviá, Adam Lipsius, Adam Lipsius, Adam Lipsius, Alex Mace, John DeFazio, Bill Waxler, Chad Darnell

Synopsis: Starring Academy Award® winners Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite). When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller.

The East

War, Drama, Thriller, History | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Martijn Lakemeier, Marwan Kenzari, Jonas Smulders, Jim Deddes, Abel van Gijlswijk, Coen Bril, Reinout Scholten van Aschat, Joes Brauers, Peter Paul Muller

Synopsis: A young Dutch soldier deployed to suppress post-WWII independence efforts in the Netherlands’ colony of Indonesia finds himself torn between duty and conscience when he joins an increasingly ruthless commander’s elite squad.

CODA

Drama, Music | Streaming: August 13 (late) | IMDb

Starring: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore

Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne

Documentary | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Vitalie Taittinger, Bruno Paillard, Stephen Fry, Oz Clarke, Nicholas Soames, Jean-Baptiste Lecaillon, Vincent Chaperon, Tony Laithwaite, Don Kladstrup

Synopsis: A love letter to the joys and pleasures of champagne.

Joe Bell

Drama | Streaming: August 10 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins

Synopsis: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Swan Song

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: August 13 | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, Stephanie McVay, Tom Bloom, Thom Hilton, Roshon Thomas

Synopsis: Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo. Soon, Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past -- and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering one's sparkle, and looking gorgeous while doing so.

August 6

The Suicide Squad

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Science Fiction | Streaming: August 5 | Theaters: August 5 | IMDb

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian

Synopsis: Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Vivo

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

Synopsis: Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou, must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor, Andrés.

She Ball

Drama | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Cannon, Melody Rae, Evan Ross, K. D. Aubert, Birdman, D.C. Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, Faizon Love, Luenell

Synopsis: On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby, to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community.

Playing God

Crime, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Benward, Hannah Kasulka, Michael McKean, Alan Tudyk, Jude Demorest

Synopsis: Hoping for the biggest score of their lives, sibling con artists try to convince a grieving billionaire that they can introduce him to God. To complete the scam, they recruit their longtime mentor to play the role of the almighty.

Monuments

Comedy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: David Sullivan, Marguerite Moreau, Javier Muñoz, Rivkah Reyes, Joel Murray

Synopsis: When Laura is killed in an accident, her estranged husband, Ted, wants to honor their time together by scattering her ashes where they first fell in love. But, he’s being chased by her family and the memory of the mistakes he made in life.

Pig

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland

Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Notorious Nick

Drama | Streaming: August 6 (but likely August 17) | IMDb

Starring: Cody Christian, Elisabeth Röhm, Kevin Pollak, Barry Livingston, Samuel Evan Horowitz, Christopher Michael Holley, Anthony Snow, Erik Jorn Sundquist, Josh Campbell, Matthew Stuecken, Darrin Reed, Mark S. Allen, Howard Burd, Mark DiSalle, Jeffery Alan Jones, Darrin Reed, Brian Hamm, Jeffery Alan Jones, Julia Chiesa, Julia Chiesa, Lisa Burd

Synopsis: Nick Newell, a one-armed MMA fighter gets a rare chance to fight for the lightweight championship. He strives to win for himself and all the other people in the world with physical challenges.

John and the Hole

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Taissa Farmiga, Jennifer Ehle, Michael C. Hall, Lucien Spelman, Ben O'Brien, Pamela Jayne Morgan, Georgia Lyman, Samantha LeBretton

Synopsis: While exploring the neighboring woods, 13-year-old John discovers an unfinished bunker — a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents and older sister and drags their unconscious bodies into the bunker, where he holds them captive. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally do what he wants.

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Science Fiction, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Tori Butler-Hart, Conleth Hill, Ian McKellen, Wendy Muir Hart, Christopher Hart, Matthew Butler-Hart, Holly Dale Spencer, Ben Lee, Graham Butler

Synopsis: Jane wakes up in a strange attic, in a parallel world, with seemingly no way out. She is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over with little memory of her doing it before. But with each 'reset' she starts to remember more and more and begins to piece together what may be happening to her, with clues pointing to a Professor Aaron Ostergaard. She makes her way to the mysterious Wytness Quantum Research Centre, run by Charles Marland-White, to try to find a way out.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Documentary | Streaming: Probably future HBO Max exclusive? | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Bourdain

Synopsis: An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

Val

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, Marlon Brando, David Thewlis, Kurt Russell, Tom Cruise

Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shannon LeGro, Seth Breedlove, Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky traces decades of reports of mysterious objects, creatures and enigmatic beings seemingly not of this earth. Tracking reports around the state of West Virginia, the film retraces steps taken in previous Small Town Monsters productions while digging deeper into the mysteries around us.

Fireboys

Documentary | Streaming: August 3

Starring: Chuy Hernandez, Alex Bailon, Dominiq Porter, Antoinio Wellington, Drew Dickler, Jakob Hochendoner

Synopsis: Fireboys is the untold story of young men incarcerated in California who are offered a way out: by fighting wildfires. Immersive and personal, this coming-of-age story examines a correctional path that is both hopeful and destructive.

Whirlybird

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Zoey Tur, Marika Gerrard

Synopsis: Soaring above the chaotic spectacle of ‘80s and ‘90s Los Angeles, a young couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from this news duo’s sprawling video archive is a poignant L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged.

Pray Away

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Kristine Stolakis

Synopsis: Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become straight through prayer and conversion therapy.

Lucky

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Brea Grant, Dhruv Uday Singh, Kausar Mohammed, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe

Synopsis: life takes a sudden turn for May (Grant), a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.

Cody's Review: It's clever horror, and ya' kinda have to like it for everything it has to offer. Lucky isn't a typical horror movie. Sure, there's plenty of blood, a mysterious unrelenting serial killer, and an intrepid heroine; but the tone almost borders on light and quirky, like it's welcoming you into the front door rather than screaming at you to be uncomfortable. Things in this world aren't as they should be, and it becomes a puzzle for the viewer to figure out what's really going on. Sometimes it will make you mad, but once you discover the twist — which may happen at different times for different viewers — it will change how you see the rest of the movie, and perhaps even more. All of the technical details are done well, and aside from some occasionally lazy acting by a few supporting characters, I can't find much to fault. Perhaps my only real complaint is that the dialog close to the end of the movie will absolutely club you over the head, but I'm sure that was done to ensure everybody gets the plot. Would I return to watch Lucky again? Probably not, but only because a second viewing wouldn't have the same impact. However, it surprised me in a way that's rare, and I quite enjoy movies that can bring something new and clever to the table. Verdict: It's hard to predict who will enjoy Lucky, but I suspect most people will leave with a bit more insight than they came in with, and that makes it worthwhile. If you can handle a really tame horror, give Lucky a try.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: October 18 | Theaters: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng

Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng

Ailey

Documentary | Streaming: September 3 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, William Hammond

Synopsis: Alvin Ailey was a visionary artist who found salvation through dance. Told in his own words and through the creation of a dance inspired by his life, this immersive portrait follows a man who, when confronted by a world that refused to embrace him, determined to build one that would.

Cinderella

Fantasy, Romance, Comedy | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott

Synopsis: A modern movie musical take on the classic fairytale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James

Documentary | Streaming: September 3 (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Rick James, Sacha Jenkins, Sacha Jenkins, Steve Rivo, Jason Pollard, Steve Rivo, Peter Bittenbender, Sacha Jenkins, Vinnie Malhotra, Douglas Banker

Synopsis: This profile of legendary funk/R&B icon Rick James captures the peaks and valleys of his storied career to reveal a complicated and rebellious soul, driven to share his talent with the world.

Zone 414

Science Fiction, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Travis Fimmel, Jonathan Aris, Colin Salmon, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Ned Dennehy, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Olwen Fouéré

Synopsis: Set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots. When its creator's daughter goes missing, he hires private investigator David Carmichael, to bring her home. David teams up with Jane, a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., to track down the missing daughter. Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, they rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 and the true purpose behind the "City of Robots."

Hands Up

Drama, Crime | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Laroyce Hawkins, Kris D. Lofton, Jamal Woolard, Jermaine Johnson, Chella Holcomb, Cheryl Frazier, Randall McDonald, Desmond Huey, Geramy Webster

Synopsis: After his cousin is shot and killed by a white police officer in Chicago and Black Lives Matter protests spread across the city, a black inner city teen desperately fights for a way out of the most notorious murder capital of America.

Saving Paradise

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: William Moseley, Johanna Braddy, Mimi Kennedy, Shashawnee Hall, Mary Pat Gleason, Paul Dooley, Bill Cobbs, Lawrence Pressman, James Eckhouse

Synopsis: Saving Paradise is an inspiring story based on true events. A ruthless corporate raider is forced to return to his small town roots when he suddenly inherits his father's nearly bankrupt pencil factory, which is the heart and soul of the depressed community. With the foreclosure deadline looming, he must decide to either let it close or join the community's fight to save it.

Yakuza Princess

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: MASUMI, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Eijiro Ozaki, Toshiji Takeshima, Mariko Takai, Kenny Leu, Nicolas Trevijano, Iuri Saraiva

Synopsis: An orphan discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger, the orphan must wage war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

We Need to Do Something

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Pat Healy, Vinessa Shaw, Sierra McCormick, John James Cronin, Lisette Alexis

Synopsis: After Melissa and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - and the entire world, apart.

Worth

History, Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Bruce Soscia

Synopsis: Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

The Gateway

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Action | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Taryn Manning, Frank Grillo, Bruce Dern, Keith David, Mark Boone Junior, Zach Avery, Jessica Medina

Synopsis: A social worker assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother intervenes when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime.

Mogul Mowgli

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Riz Ahmed, Aiysha Hart, Nabhaan Rizwan, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Anjana Vasan, Jill Buchanan, Alyy Khan, Ali Barouti, Abdul Hakim Joy

Synopsis: Zed, a young British rapper, is about to start his first world tour, when a crippling illness strikes him down, and he is forced to move back in with his family. He tries to find himself between an international music career and Pakistani family traditions.

The Day We Died

Drama, True Story | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jakob Oftebro, Sonja Richter, Lars Brygmann, Nicolaj Kopernikus, Inge Lise Goltermann, Nadia Nouamani, Adam Fischer, Jack Hansen

Synopsis: Based on true events. In an icy cold Europe, people are slowly moving on after the shocking terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. In Copenhagen, the newly released criminal Omar has his own agenda. Meanwhile filmmaker Finn, Jewish watchman Dan and the worn-out action force officer Rico live their various everyday lives unaware of their common destiny. All of them affected by a rapidly changing world while they try to make sense of their own, and too late realize that life changes in an instant, fast and merciless, leaving only one of them left to tell the story about the tragic attack that forever changed the country.

Good

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Keith David, Justin Etheredge, Nefetari Spencer, Kali Racquel, Christen Sharice, Sarah Scott Davis, Justin Etheredge, Justin Etheredge, Nathan Allen, Justin Etheredge, Stephen Heleker, Keith David

Synopsis: Payton becomes the caretaker of Gregory Devereaux, a wealthy man facing his final months. As they become close, Gregory's past sins force Payton to decide between his dreams and a pregnancy that could squander them all.

Malignant

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, George Young, Jake Abel, Maddie Hasson, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ingrid Bisu, Jon Lee Brody, Paula Marshall

Synopsis: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Queenpins

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, Dayo Okeniyi, Nick Cassavetes, Michael Masini

Synopsis: Bored and frustrated suburban homemaker Connie and her best pal JoJo, a vlogger with dreams, turn a hobby into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector in hot pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.

The Voyeurs

Thriller | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ben Hardy, Katharine King, Noah Parker, Inka Malovic, Madeline Harvey, Emily Shelton

Synopsis: Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment. They notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite - inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events leading to deadly consequences.

Dragon Rider

Animation, Family, Adventure | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Patrick Stewart, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Nonso Anozie, Meera Syal, Alex Norton, Peter Marinker

Synopsis: Firedrake is a young silver dragon, who has had enough of constantly having to hide in a wooded valley. He wants to show the older generations of dragons that he is a real dragon. When humans are about to destroy his family's very last refuge, Firedrake secretly sets off on an adventurous journey with forest brownie, Sorrel. He wants to find the "Rim of Heaven", the dragons' mysterious haven. On their quest Firedrake and Sorrel encounter Ben, an orphan and stray, who claims to be a dragon rider. While Ben and Firedrake make friends quickly, Sorrel becomes increasingly distrustful and tries to get rid of the orphan at every opportunity. But the unlikely trio have to learn to pull together, because they are being hunted by Nettlebrand, an evil, dragon-eating monster was created by an alchemist with the aim of tracking down and destroying every dragon on Earth.

Small Engine Repair

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, Ciara Bravo, Ashlie Atkinson, Josh Helman, John Rothman, Jenna Lamia, Joshua Bitton

Synopsis: Blue collar childhood buddies Frank, Swaino and Packie - deeply bonded over Frank’s daughter Crystal, who they helped raise - meet off-hours one night in Frank’s out-of-the-way repair shop under cloudy circumstances that only Frank seems to have a handle on. Enter Chad, a rich, college jock, whose arrival ignites a long-simmering resentment that sets this dark, twisty drama on its breathless course.

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre

Horror, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, David Hight, Adrian Pasdar, D. B. Sweeney, Mindy Robinson, Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, Mike O'Hearn

Synopsis: Two worn-out wrestling brothers take part in a midnight fight on Halloween. What they do not know: While they are trapped in the wrestling arena, their opponents and the audience were infected with a mutated variant of rabies. Equipped only with their martial arts and wrestling masks, the brothers have to fight for their lives and prevent the virus from breaking out.

Show Me the Father

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Daly, Jonathan Evans, Tony Evans

Synopsis: Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it’s always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. Providing a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today’s society, SHOW ME THE FATHER invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father, and how you personally relate to God.

Catch the Bullet

Western, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jay Pickett, Peter Facinelli, Tom Skerritt, Mason McNulty, Gattlin Griffith, Cody Jones, Callder Griffith, Tucson Vernon Walker, Rick Moffatt

Synopsis: U.S. marshal Britt MacMasters returns from a mission to find his father wounded and his son kidnapped by the outlaw Jed Blake. Hot on their trail, Britt forms a posse with a gunslinging deputy and a stoic Pawnee tracker. But Jed and Britt tread dangerously close to the Red Desert’s Sioux territory.

Kate

Action, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi, Amelia Crouch, Ava Caryofyllis

Synopsis: After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

The Alpinist

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold, Reinhold Messner, Barry Blanchard, Michelle Kuipers

Synopsis: When filmmaker Peter Mortimer encounters an elusive young climber named Marc-André Leclerc, an evolution in free solo mountaineering unfolds. Along the two-year journey up high alpine peaks and steep frozen waterfalls, Peter explores Marc’s connection to nature, his uncompromising quest for adventure, and the risks he takes to pursue his passion.

Come From Away

Music, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Christopher Ashley, Jon Kamen, Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, Mark Gordon, Kelly Devine

Synopsis: 7,000 passengers are stranded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a small town in Newfoundland, where they were housed and welcomed. Filmed live on stage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City.

Dating & New York

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jaboukie Young-White, Francesca Reale, Catherine Cohen, Brian Muller, Jerry Ferrara, Sohina Sidhu, Eva Victor, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill

Synopsis: After an electric one-night stand, two New York millennials draw up a friends-with-benefits contract to avoid the pitfalls of their past relationships.

The Card Counter

Drama, Thriller, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Slaughter, Amye Gousset, Joel Michaely, Ekaterina Baker, Alexander Babara

Synopsis: William Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

Language Lessons

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Christine Quesada

Synopsis: When Adam's (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he's unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn't know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño--but do you really know someone just because you've experienced a traumatic moment with them? Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, LANGUAGE LESSONS is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love.

The Capote Tapes

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Truman Capote

Synopsis: Newly discovered interviews with friends of Truman Capote made by Paris Review co-founder George Plimpton invigorate this fascinating documentary on the author (and socialite) behind Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, while situating Capote in the 20th-century American literary canon.

Hood River

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Steven Cantor, Jonathan Field, Steven Cantor, Jamie Schutz, John Fogelman, Jannat Gargi, Federico Rosenzvit

Synopsis: In a small Oregon community, a high school soccer team struggles to overcome class and racial divide in a quest for both individual and team success. While Domingo deals with the deportation of his father to Mexico, and Eric painfully learns how to become a captain and command the respect of his Mexican-American teammates, Coach Riviera struggles to keep the team together amidst the pressure of academics and athletics. This coming-of-age feature documentary focuses on the friendship and maturation of three characters and is set against the backdrop of a segregated American town. Will Domingo graduate? Will Eric become a leader? Will the Eagles win a state championship?

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

The Protégé (formerly: The Asset)

Action, Thriller | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide, Ekaterina Baker, Madalina Anea, Ori Pfeffer, Jack Derges

Synopsis: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody -- the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival -- is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter.

Ma Belle, My Beauty

Drama, Romance | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Idella Johnson, Hannah Pepper, Lucien Guignard, Sivan Noam Shimon

Synopsis: Lane, Bertie and Fred once shared a polyamorous relationship in New Orleans. Lane loved Bertie, Fred loved Bertie, they had a balance that worked... until it didn't, and Lane vanished from their lives. Two years later, Bertie and Fred have gotten married and are living at Fred's family home in the countryside of southern France. When Lane unexpectedly shows up in Bertie's seemingly idyllic new life, she finds her former lover much different than she remembers. Bertie is disillusioned in her jazz career, still grieving the loss of her mother, and clearly alienated in this small, white, European town. Lane attempts to recreate their old, carefree dynamic, hoping that her return might lighten Bertie's mood -- but Bertie isn't having it. It seems time hasn't healed all wounds... so Lane shifts her strategy when she meets Noa, a young artist and former soldier, quickly reigniting dormant jealousies.

The Night House

Horror, Thriller | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, David Abeles, Christina Jackson, Patrick Klein, Crystal Swan

Synopsis: Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together -- but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing -- a mystery she's determined to unravel.

Flag Day

Drama, Thriller | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Hopper Penn, Josh Brolin, Katheryn Winnick, Eddie Marsan, Dale Dickey, Bailey Noble, James Russo

Synopsis: Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

On Broadway

Documentary | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, James Corden, Hugh Jackman, John Lithgow, Ian McKellen, Tommy Tune

Synopsis: An all-star cast tells the inside story of the Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion and a sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen—including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen—take us behind the scenes of Broadway's most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton. Iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin lead the way on a hurly burly ride through Times Square, once again the main street of American show business in this documentary directed by Academy-Award nominee Oren Jacoby.

Confetti

Drama, Family | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Zhu Zhu, Amy Irving, Li Yanan, Helen Slater, Tracy Ifeachor, Yi Liu, Ian Unterman, Joe Holt, Jaden Waldman

Synopsis: Inflicted with a learning disability, Meimei is considered a strange and dumb girl, an outcast in her school and community. What no one recognizes, however, is that she possesses a gift waiting to be unlocked. The world seen through her eyes is unique and filled with magic. When her mother learns that Meimei suffers from dyslexia, as do 1 in 10 people worldwide, she will stop at nothing to help her, including leaving her life in China behind and venturing alone with Meimei to New York City, braving a place she knows nothing about and speaking not a word of English.

Together

Drama, Comedy, TV Movie | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Stephen Daldry, Dennis Kelly, Sonia Friedman, Guy Heeley, Rose Garnett, Gaynor Holmes

Synopsis: Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive -- together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.

Candyman

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 11 or 27 (based on box office totals) | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Cassie Kramer, Rebecca Spence, Kyle Kaminsky

Synopsis: Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. After a chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro