Android 12 brings a fresh look to your smartphone, thanks in large part to Material You. Google's new dynamic themes add a splash of color to your home screen, your browser, and even your keyboard. We're quickly approaching Android 12's stable release, with some of the last bugs getting ironed out. Material You finally supports Google's assortment of live wallpapers with a new update to the Pixel Live Wallpaper app.

Previously, Android's new Wallpaper & style menu only suggested default blue icons for any live backdrop. A new update to Pixel Live Wallpaper — in addition to the recently released fourth beta — now pulls its color choices directly from the wallpaper (via 9to5Google).

That's not to say it's perfect, of course. Some wallpapers still only suggest a single set of colors, a far cry from the usual array of four choices offered with most static backgrounds. Regardless, some customization is better than none at all, so if you've been holding off on using live wallpapers while rocking the beta, now's your time to shine.

You'll need to make sure you're running the latest version of Android 12 to get this to work. You'll also need Pixel Live Wallpaper v1.6, which is available as an APK over at APK Mirror.