If there's one thing you can take from Google's new Pixel 5a ad, it's that the new phone has circles. Well, really, just the one circle — and, I guess, it's more of a hole. But have you ever just thought about circles? They start where they stop, and they never end. Can someone pass the Cheetos? Your eyes are so red, man.

I don't want to ruin a thing of absolute beauty, but Google's latest promo video is all about the most important circle on the Pixel 5a, the headphone jack, accompanied by the fanciest British pronunciation, the most precise estimates, and definitely enjoyed with an edible or three. And maybe some Starbursts. And some Doritos. Actually, anyone wanna order Chinese?

It is a little funny that Google would be hyping the fact that one of its phones has a headphone jack after all the criticism it faced making a similar "satisfyingly not-new" claim on stage during the launch of the original Pixel in 2016, simply to drop the feature entirely and hypocritically follow Apple's footsteps the very next year with the Pixel 2 series. But whatever, at least the Pixel 5a still has that circle, right?