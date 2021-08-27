The excitement surrounding Fossil's already-leaked Gen 6 watch lineup may have waned a bit now that we know it won't get Wear OS 3 until the middle of next year, but we do have one new fact to share that could bring a little bit of hype back into the equation. You may not have long to wait for it to land.

According to reports, Fossil is sending emails to some customers stating that they'll get "first access," with a countdown timer that would indicate the new Gen 6 is coming in some capacity on August 30th, next Monday. It isn't clear if this is a teaser for a pre-order, general availability, or some sort of limited offer for just a handful of folks, but something is happening on Monday.

The Fossil Gen 6 in black and leather.

Specs have already leaked, so we know the new Gen 6 watches will have a Snapdragon wear 4100 chip, a 1.28" OLED display with a 416x416 resolution (though that could vary), 8GB of storage, GPS, and an SpO2 sensor, plus fast charging. Fossil even outright confirmed that the new watches wouldn't ship with WearOS 3, but it should get upgraded to the new Wear OS 3 sometime in 2022.

If these details have you excited, you don't have long to wait. If, on the other hand, that software news has your hopes dashed, Samsung's new hardware is running Wear OS 3, and the new goods are pretty hot.