Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a slow Wednesday, things are picking up for the weekend, and so I have more than a few sales to share with everyone, including some standouts. First up is a significant discount for Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, a classic CRPG that's easily worth $2. Next, I have a sale for Rebel Cops, a competent strategy game all about solving a town's corruption. Last but not least, you can grab She Sees Red for a few dollars off, an enthralling crime-based choose your own adventure. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- alfacast x screen mirror $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CP Meeting Notes - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Social Horoscope Community $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Clipboard Manager : Clipo Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- True Skate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexagon White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Square White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Color Blocks: live wallpaper $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timus Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Become a Java 12 Programmer 2021 - PRO Version $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- JSDev PRO: Become a Job Ready JavaScript Developer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Computer Programming [PRO] - Learn to Code $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Laravel 8 [PRO] - Become a Laravel Developer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Networking (CCNA) Pro. Complete CCNA Course $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Node.js Programming PRO - Node Js Tutorials $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PHPDev PRO: Become a Job Ready PHP Programmer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ReactDev PRO: Become a Job Ready React Developer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notes Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ponpu $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Heroes of Loot $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 4 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 5 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudoku (No Ads) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Railways of Love $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Madness Substratum [Q | ANDROID 10] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Oblivione KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Visione for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Prismatic Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments