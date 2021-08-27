Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a slow Wednesday, things are picking up for the weekend, and so I have more than a few sales to share with everyone, including some standouts. First up is a significant discount for Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, a classic CRPG that's easily worth $2. Next, I have a sale for Rebel Cops, a competent strategy game all about solving a town's corruption. Last but not least, you can grab She Sees Red for a few dollars off, an enthralling crime-based choose your own adventure. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games