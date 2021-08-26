Cars and home energy are two very different markets, unless you're rich enough to be a repeat customer of Tesla. If that's the case, you can manage your car (or cars) and your home's energy output from the same app. The combined Tesla management app is seeing a sizeable overhaul in its 4.0 release. While it isn't officially up on the Play Store yet, a few users are seeing it, and it's been posted to APK Mirror.

The changelog leads with several smaller quality of life tweaks, including refreshes to the vehicle and energy homepages that make common commands simpler. Users no longer need to select their only car in order to enable phone key support, for example, and the app can immediately send commands to your car upon opening. There's a new option to "Go Off-Grid," immediately disconnecting the Tesla Powerwall battery system from the electrical grid.

Some countries also get the option to view Supercharging history and pay outstanding balances, as well as viewing the Tesla catalog and tracking any orders that have been made. Tesla isn't saying which countries specifically get that support.