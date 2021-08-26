Samsung's new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are very nearly here. They're the first devices to run the new-and-improved Wear OS, and given the platform's checkered history, they've got plenty to prove. If you're interested in grabbing one of these new watches but don't know which, you've come to the right place.

What's different between the two? What's the same?

As you can see from the table above, there's not a whole hell of a lot that differentiates the two devices. The watches have more similarities than differences: they've got the same 60Hz displays, the same sensors, the same Samsung-built chipset, the same storage, the same batteries, and the same RAM. They also run the same software and should get all the same updates.

The differences are largely down to materials and aesthetics. The Watch4's case is made of aluminum, and it gets two exclusive color options: pink for the 40 mm and green for the 44. It generally has a more svelte, athletic look — think Samsung's prior Galaxy Watch Active models.

The Watch4 Classic, on the other hand, has a chunkier, stainless steel case, and the physical rotating bezel longtime fans love Samsung wearables for (the non-Classic version mimics this functionality with a touch-sensitive bezel).

Between the two sizes of each watch, the only differences are the sizes of the display and the battery — each smaller watch has a 1.2" OLED display with a resolution of 396 x 396, while the larger models have 1.4" 450 x 450 OLED screens. The smaller watches house 247 mAh batteries, and the bigger ones pack significantly beefier 361 mAh cells. Given the discrepancy in battery size, it's safe to assume the larger 44- and 46-millimeter models will last you longer on a charge.

How much do they cost?

With two trim levels, each available in two sizes and in either Wi-Fi or LTE varieties, there are a lot of different SKUs on offer here. Let's break it down.

For each watch, you can expect to shell out an additional $50 for the mobile data-enabled version that can function independently of your phone over any of the major wireless networks. Likewise, moving from any SKU of the regular Watch4 to the equivalent Classic version is a $100 upcharge.

So which is the better buy?

It depends on your priorities, but for most people, I'd have to recommend the regular Galaxy Watch4. It's $100 cheaper than the Watch4 Classic, and all you're missing out on is the steel case and physical rotating bezel. Everything else — battery life (among like sizes), display quality, performance, you name it — is identical. Unless you want a more traditional-looking smartwatch or really can't live without that clicky goodness (an entirely defensible position!), there's not much reason to pay extra.

Today's the last day either watch will be available for pre-order, which means you've got until midnight tonight to secure Samsung's offer for $50 in accessory credit when you buy. There are other bonuses out there, too: Best Buy is also offering a $50 gift card with purchase, and you can score a free wireless charger at Amazon.

And hey, are you also having trouble deciding which new Samsung foldable to get? We've got you covered there, too.