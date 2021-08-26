Samsung's new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are very nearly here. They're the first devices to run the new-and-improved Wear OS, and given the platform's checkered history, they've got plenty to prove. If you're interested in grabbing one of these new watches but don't know which, you've come to the right place.

What's different between the two? What's the same?

 Galaxy Watch4Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Sizes40mm, 44mm42mm, 46mm
ColorsBlack, Pink Gold (40mm only), Green (44mm only), SilverBlack, Silver
Display40mm: 1.2" 396x396 OLED
44mm: 1.4" 450x450 OLED		42mm: 1.2" 396x396 OLED
46mm: 1.4" 450x450 OLED
CPUExynos W920Exynos W920
RAM1.5GB1.5GB
Storage16GB16GB
Battery40mm: 247mAh
44mm: 361mAh		42mm: 247mm
46mm: 361mAh
ConnectivityNFC, GPS, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/nNFC, GPS, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
Water resistanceIP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliantIP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant
OS"Wear OS Powered by Samsung""Wear OS Powered by Samsung"
UIOne UI Watch 3One UI Watch 3
Health sensorsHeart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedanceHeart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedance

As you can see from the table above, there's not a whole hell of a lot that differentiates the two devices. The watches have more similarities than differences: they've got the same 60Hz displays, the same sensors, the same Samsung-built chipset, the same storage, the same batteries, and the same RAM. They also run the same software and should get all the same updates.

The differences are largely down to materials and aesthetics. The Watch4's case is made of aluminum, and it gets two exclusive color options: pink for the 40 mm and green for the 44. It generally has a more svelte, athletic look — think Samsung's prior Galaxy Watch Active models.

The Watch4 Classic, on the other hand, has a chunkier, stainless steel case, and the physical rotating bezel longtime fans love Samsung wearables for (the non-Classic version mimics this functionality with a touch-sensitive bezel).

Between the two sizes of each watch, the only differences are the sizes of the display and the battery — each smaller watch has a 1.2" OLED display with a resolution of 396 x 396, while the larger models have 1.4" 450 x 450 OLED screens. The smaller watches house 247 mAh batteries, and the bigger ones pack significantly beefier 361 mAh cells. Given the discrepancy in battery size, it's safe to assume the larger 44- and 46-millimeter models will last you longer on a charge.

How much do they cost?

With two trim levels, each available in two sizes and in either Wi-Fi or LTE varieties, there are a lot of different SKUs on offer here. Let's break it down.

 Galaxy Watch4Galaxy Watch4 Classic
1.2" display, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi$249.99$349.99
1.2" display with LTE$299.99$399.99
1.4" display, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi$279.99$379.99
1.4" display with LTE$329.99$429.99

For each watch, you can expect to shell out an additional $50 for the mobile data-enabled version that can function independently of your phone over any of the major wireless networks. Likewise, moving from any SKU of the regular Watch4 to the equivalent Classic version is a $100 upcharge.

So which is the better buy?

It depends on your priorities, but for most people, I'd have to recommend the regular Galaxy Watch4. It's $100 cheaper than the Watch4 Classic, and all you're missing out on is the steel case and physical rotating bezel. Everything else — battery life (among like sizes), display quality, performance, you name it — is identical. Unless you want a more traditional-looking smartwatch or really can't live without that clicky goodness (an entirely defensible position!), there's not much reason to pay extra.

Today's the last day either watch will be available for pre-order, which means you've got until midnight tonight to secure Samsung's offer for $50 in accessory credit when you buy. There are other bonuses out there, too: Best Buy is also offering a $50 gift card with purchase, and you can score a free wireless charger at Amazon.

And hey, are you also having trouble deciding which new Samsung foldable to get? We've got you covered there, too.

