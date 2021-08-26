All signs seem to show the upcoming Pixel 6 as its most exciting phone in years. From its all-new Tensor SoC to the radically redesigned chassis, it seems like Google is finally ready to re-enter the competition with an actual flagship device. It's going to take a lot more than a new camera module to throw down with the likes of Apple and Samsung, of course, but a new AOSP comment has all but confirmed that the Pixel 6 will indeed have a highly-requested feature.

Back in May, we learned Google would likely include ultra-wideband support in its then-announced 2021 devices. UWB is crucial for ultra-precise short-range applications, including gadgets like trackers. Both Samsung and Apple's latest phones feature ultra-wideband, and you can see it in applications like the Galaxy SmartTag.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a log within the AOSP Gerrit all but confirms UWB for the Pixel 6. The comment requests that the Pixel-specific UWB HAL, or hardware abstraction layer, be renamed to "avoid conflicts with the AOSP HAL sepolicy rules that are going to be added in Android T." That's great news for anyone excited for the Pixel 6, but even if you aren't planning on buying Google's next device, this is an important step for all Android phones.

If you haven't kept up with Google's internal codenames since it dropped the dessert theme, Android S refers to Android 12. Basically, a generic version of ultra-wideband support based on the Pixel's implementation is in the works for Android 13 — referred to here by its codename, "Android T" — which would make it easier for all manufacturers to include UWB in their devices in the future.

While this seems to delay baseline support for this tech until next year at its earliest, regardless, it's good to see some level of compatibility is in the works. Google has been pushing for your phone to replace trinkets like car keys for a while now, which would take advantage of this wireless technology. While you can also use current standards like NFC to unlock a car, it does seem like native UWB support in Android was only a matter of time.