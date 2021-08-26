Earlier this summer, Google TV users began seeing a library of content curated by actress Laverne Cox right on their home screen. It's yet another way Google has tried to switch up its recommendations, outside of algorithmically-based suggestions and new releases. As we roll into September, a new face is stepping into the "Watch With Me" space, and he's bringing a whole host of new choices right to the "For You" tab.

Hasan Minhaj, perhaps best known for tenure on The Daily Show and his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, is next up on the Google TV couch. Some of his recommendations include Rush Hour, You've Got Mail, and Ted Lasso, which is still airing its second season on Apple TV+. In a behind-the-scenes interview you can check out below, he shared his thoughts on some of his picks, as well as his love of cinema and the influence Chris Rock had on his own comedy.

With "Watch With Me" getting its second host this summer, it seems like it's officially here to stay. Plenty of users have expressed their displeasure with Google's in-your-face approach to content, which often includes paid banner advertisements for programming that has nothing to do with your unique taste in media. "Watch With Me" offers a vast selection of shows and movies over various streaming services, but it still feels like there's no option for users looking for a more straightforward list of media tuned to their liking.

You can check out all of Hasan's picks in the "For You" tab on Google TV or over at its dedicated site here.