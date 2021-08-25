I don't know about our readers, but I spend a surprising amount of time watching YouTube on my television and not on my phone. With video length often pushing well past 30 minutes, throwing it up on the big screen like a TV show just feels right. It's taken a while, but that all-new line art look we've seen come to Android, the web, and even YouTube Music is finally coming to the TV interface — along with a better resolution indicator.

YouTube's thinner icons proved to be divisive when they first arrived smartphones last year, but I'd hazard a guess most people have gotten used to them by now. With that negative reception out of the way, Google's free to finally replace its icons in one of its final destinations: televisions. Two different tipsters using a Samsung TV and Xbox, respectively, have noticed this new look on the big screen, and I can confirm it's also on my Chromecast with Google TV.

Left: Old icons. Right: New icons with resolution indicator.

That's not the only change coming to YouTube's TV app. Along with the refreshed interface, the quality indicator now uses new icons with labels to show your resolution without opening the menu. If you're someone trying to take advantage of that expensive OLED panel you picked up during last year's Black Friday sale, this is a godsend of a feature. No longer will you need to open a menu to make sure you're set at a specific resolution.

It does seem like this is some kind of server change and not an actual update. AP's Artem Russakovskii has the new quality indicator, for instance, but not the new icons. Nevertheless, it seems like YouTube's transition into its new look is just about complete.