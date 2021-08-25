For a second there, it looked like Google was just about done with Wear OS. That was until the roadmap started unfolding with plans for, among other things, a new YouTube Music app and, later on, the big reveal of new Samsung smartwatches running the platform. Today, the plot has finally culminated with the soft launch of the new YouTube Music for the Galaxy Watch4 series.

We say "soft launch" as while we're still in the pre-order phase for the watches and the app's changelog hasn't been explicit about the upgrade, we do have some accouterments to show for it.

For starters, the Play Store listing now features a few Wear OS screenshots.

But don't go thinking that every Wear OS watch will be able to take advantage of new features such as offline listening, at least right away: a new section in the YouTube Music Help pages clearly states that YouTube Music "currently only works on watches with Wear OS powered by Samsung." To be specific — gotta get those keywords in — those are the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

YouTube Music users can also take advantage of Smart Downloads which automatically cycles new picks onto your device every night based on past listening. Make sure your watch is plugged in and above 40% charge. Downloaded music can be played up to 30 days after the device goes offline.

This sort of progress makes us a little hopeful and even impatient as to when the next wave of third-gen Wear OS watches will come ashore.