Everyone makes wireless earbuds these days. It's not just phone makers and startups, either — you could pick a brand name out of a hat, and, chances are, there's a pair of buds listed on its website right now. This sort of saturation does end up benefitting shoppers, of course. With so many options to pick between, you can usually score some for insanely low prices. Over at Lenovo's web store, you can grab a pair of earbuds for as low as $15 right now.

Despite their price, this pair isn't without some solid selling points. Touch controls on each bud make it easy to skip back and forth between tracks, answer calls, and even activate Google Assistant. Unlike other products at this price point, these charge over USB-C and support Bluetooth 5.0. They're even IPX5 waterproof to resist sweat and rain, no matter how hard you push yourself on your next run. Battery life isn't great — four hours on a single charge, with 10 hours total from the case — but at $15, it's hard to complain too much about the downsides of these buds.

Lenovo will sell you a single set today for just $15, but for $10 more, you can score two for an even larger discount. While these likely won't replace anyone's daily drivers, they're great as a backup pair for the gym or the office. To grab yours, just hit up the link below and select between the single unit or two-pack.