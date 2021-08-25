Whether you're hosting a big movie night outside or just like to fill up empty wall space in your house, you might want to pick up one of Anker's Android-powered portable projectors. The Nebula Astro Mini and Nebula Apollo are on sale at their best prices to date.

The Astro Mini (seen above) prizes size above everything else and it shows: the cube measures less than 4 inches each side and weighs just 13 ounces. The device can throw a 100" image at 480p with its 100-lumen lamp, estimated to last 30,000 hours, and has a 3W speaker. A remote is included in the box — there's obviously Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support — but the projector can also be controlled through your phone with the Nebula Connect app. Similarly, content can be fed through other devices via Casting or HDMI and the Astro Mini takes data and charge with its USB-C port. The battery is rated to last about 2.5 hours.

Originally selling for $300, it's spent most of its time at $280. This Deal of the Day takes the Astro Mini down to $200 — pretty good for a product pitched for kids.

You can also grab the Astro's silicone cover in red (not the white or blue colors) for $8 instead of $20.

If you're looking for a bit more power, the Nebula Apollo brings that payload with a 200-lumen lamp, a 6W speaker, and a battery rated for 4 hours of playback. Most other specifications fall in line with the Astro Mini.

The Apollo has spent most of 2021 at the $350 price level, but today's deal drops it to $245.

These prices are here until midnight PDT.