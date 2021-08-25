Google Assistant's Routines are one of the best ways to automate the smallest tasks in your daily life. Whether it's waking up to a fully illuminated room with the news playing in the background or detailing your list of reminders as soon as you walk through the door at night, Routines can do it all. It seems like Google has some new time controls in the works, as options for adding delays to each command have recently been spotted.

According to Reddit user Droppedthe_ball, custom routines could be getting a whole lot more flexible with your schedule. They noticed a new option to delay a list of commands, with a built-in for setting your countdown. Delays can be set as low as one minute, though there's no word on whether a maximum time option exists. Time adjustments only appear when creating a custom routine. You won't find that menu in any of the pre-built categories, like "Bedtime" or "Good morning."

Delays have been spotted in Google Home v2.42.1.14, at least in the UK. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to spot it on my phone, which means it could be a limited server-side update for now. More flexibility for when commands are triggered seems like an excellent way to add new controls to Routines. Hopefully, it won't take long for time adjustments to reach everyone.