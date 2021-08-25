We're all familiar with Facebook and its main messaging service, Messenger. It started life as the messaging component of the Facebook social network, and while it still is, it's now its standalone service as well, can be used without a Facebook account, and has been picking up plenty of features. Messenger may not everyone's cup of tea — it's certainly not mine — but it's still a massive app with a user base in the billions. This month, it's celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Facebook is taking the opportunity to introduce some new features.

One of the new ones being introduced to the app is Poll Games. This isn't actually something that will improve functionality any, but it still looks cool to have if you do group chats with friends. It supports playing games and asking your friends who in the group is "most likely" to do certain things. The app can give you prompts to get started, or you can also put in your own.

What's the best birthday present? That's right: cold, hard cash. Now you can send cash gifts on someone's birthday, right through the app, powered by Facebook's own payment framework, Facebook Pay. That gift can be instantly deposited in the other person's bank account once they confirm their Facebook Pay details.

Finally, you now also have the option to share contacts though Messenger. While the way to do this previously was to send a person's Facebook profile link, now you can share a Messenger contact directly à la WhatsApp to someone else by holding on someone's name and tapping "Share contact."

These features should be arriving for Facebook Messenger users in the next few weeks or months, together with special birthday effects, themes, and stickers. Facebook likes to take its sweet time delivering new features, so don't be surprised if you don't see them all just yet. We haven't spotted any of these new ones on Android yet, either — that's why we're using iOS screenshots — but they should be available on all platforms once Facebook starts flipping the switch for more people.