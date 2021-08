Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's a slow day for sales, but I still have a few standouts worth sharing. First up is a sale for the digital audio workstation app Cubasis 3, which is currently $9 off. Next, I have a fantastic minimal puzzler called Hook, which is completely free today. Last but not least is a free copy of Peppa Pig: Holiday, a children's game that offers a few summer-themed mini-games. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Minimal | Simple | Clean - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

Games