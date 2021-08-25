When Samsung unveiled the Fold3 and Flip3 earlier this month, it did something a little different with their software. Because One UI 4 is right around the corner, Samsung scrapped the 3.5 update and released the new foldables with an incremental 3.1.1 version instead. Because most of the new features are specifically for foldables, many wondered if existing phones would get the update or skip straight to One UI 4.0. Now we have our answer, as the Galaxy S21 series is being updated with some improvements from 3.1.1, even without formally graduating to 3.1.1.
The changelog for the update is sparse, only listing the usual stability and security improvements, but TizenHelp reports that there's more to the update than that. There might not be any major features this time, but the small optimizations add up to a big improvement.
Faster animations: pic.twitter.com/4GUSOTyRoR
— BDTech (@TechByBD) August 24, 2021
Animations were never super-laggy, but they're still significantly faster after the update than before, especially when swiping up to go home. The app that benefits most is the camera, which opens up almost twice as fast now. The photos it takes may still be the same, but at least you won't be missing those shots while you wait for the app to open.
Bluetooth pop-up menu now loads instantly: pic.twitter.com/iJIH90pxfN
— BDTech (@TechByBD) August 24, 2021
The Bluetooth pop-up menu that appears when you switch Bluetooth on is now instantaneous. In previous versions, there was always a 2-3 second delay before it would appear, so this is a marked improvement. The weather app has also received some minor animation and iconography changes.
New "Bedtime mode" toggle in QS: pic.twitter.com/EeAq1bJluC
— BDTech (@TechByBD) August 24, 2021
The accidental touches screen has been overhauled, requiring you to swipe from a specific part of the screen instead of anywhere you like. There's also a bedtime mode toggle in quick settings which will enable grayscale and do-not-disturb.
Image Credit: XDA User adamlee2012
Samsung has also made some changes in the "more battery settings" menu in device care. Earlier there was a toggle that enabled enhanced processing, which would boost CPU performance at the expense of battery life. This has been replaced by a new menu that contains three performance modes: optimized, high, and maximum.
Users are also reporting improved thermal performance, with their phones barely heating up under circumstances that would usually make them toasty. Checking if you have this update isn't as easy as you'd expect, as your S21 will still show One UI 3.1 in the settings menu, despite these changes and improvements being introduced in 3.1.1; it seems as though the newer version number is only for foldables.
So far, this update has been spotted on the unlocked and T-Mobile S21 series in the US and parts of Europe, with the T-Mobile version picking up support for VoNR. It weighs in at a hefty 1GB+, so clearly, there's a lot going on under the hood. Hopefully we'll see it expand to other regions and models soon.
