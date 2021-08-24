If you can't wait to get your hands on Google's latest mid-range smartphone, have we got some good news for you. Just as with last year's model, the Pixel 5a seems to be arriving on customers' doorsteps earlier than expected, and with two days to go until its official release date, you could find yourself among one of the lucky chosen ones.

At least one of our readers has had two Pixel 5a devices ship from Google Fi today, with an estimated delivery date as early as tomorrow. Now, of course, a package arriving ahead of schedule relies on plenty of factors falling in your favor. Still, if you're dying to try out your new phone, you should check your tracking information — especially if you bought the device through Google Fi.

There are few things as exciting as getting a new gadget a couple of days earlier than expected, and Google tends to provide that feeling to customers by shipping its phones as soon as possible. The Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4a all arrived in the hands of users before their official release dates, and that pattern hasn't shown signs of stopping. If you pre-ordered a Pixel 5a, who knows — tomorrow could be your lucky day.