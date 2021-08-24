Samsung's latest pair of wireless earbuds haven't even officially hit the market yet, but ahead of a release this Friday, they're already getting their first software update. A much-needed enhancement to ambient sound and a couple of new options help to make these an even more well-rounded set of buds.
As spotted by TizenHelp, the Galaxy Buds2 are receiving a new update in South Korea. The most significant feature here is the option to enable ambient sound during a phone call. That'll make it easier to tell what's happening around you while you're taking that Zoom meeting on a walk. Samsung has also added customizable noise control options, including single earbud toggles for ANC instead of relying on identical preferences for both buds.
Finally, users can also enable double-tapping along the edge of each bud by heading to the Labs settings in the app. It's a feature we've previously seen on the Buds+ and Buds Pro, and it's great to see it make its way to this new set.
This update weighs in at 2.97MB, and with any luck, will hit other regions outside of South Korea ahead of wide availability this Friday. In our review of Samsung's newest pair of headphones, we praised them for their excellent, lightweight design and affordable pricing, especially considering the addition of ANC and wireless charging. If new updates for the Buds2 keep up at this pace, they could become some of the best wireless earbuds on the market today.
Comments