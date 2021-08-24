With every device maker and startup under the sun offering unique takes on wireless earbuds these days, it's safe to say the market is fully saturated. If your current buds are on their last legs — or you're finally looking to make the switch from wired headphones — you're in luck. You can score Samsung's newest Galaxy Buds2 or its high-end Galaxy Buds Pro for their lowest prices yet.

Technically, the Galaxy Buds2 won't hit storefronts until this Friday, making today's deal at Daily Steals worth your time just that much more. The site has Samsung's latest pair of buds marked down to $115, and with code APSGBUD, you can take an extra $5 off at checkout. With ANC, wireless charging, and a lightweight build, these are excellent headphones — especially for a price this low.

Of course, if you're after superior sound quality, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are also on sale today. Despite middling battery life that just can't compete with the newer pair, these are well worth your attention if audio matters above all else. Daily Steals has them marked down to $120, but with code APSGBUD, they can be yours for only $115.

Both listings are for international models, which lack a standard manufacturer's warranty. For prices as affordable as these, it's tough to complain too much. All of the usual colors for both models are included in this sale, so you don't have to settle for boring old black. If you're interested in either pair of headphones, grab them using the links below. Just don't forget to use that discount code.