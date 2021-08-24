Just a few days after Oppo unveiled some fancy new camera technology, the company has returned to show off its latest wireless charging gear. Like Realme before it, this magnet-based charging system is designed to take on Apple's MagSafe, with a few different form factors available for anyone looking to keep their phone powered up all day long.

As part of the Smart China Expo 2021, Oppo revealed a lineup of MagVOOC-branded chargers, and although its speeds can't quite touch Realme's 50W MagDart gadgets, they outperform the rest of the competition. Of the three devices shown off, the 40W charging stand is by far the most impressive. It's capable of powering a 4,000mAh phone like the Oppo Ace 2 in just 56 minutes. Older phones not capable of hitting 40W speeds still support magnet charging, albeit at a more limited 30W speed.

Oppo also showed off a 20W charging pad alongside a 20W wireless power bank. The pad comes the closest to Apple's MagSafe charger in design, with a puck-shaped magnetic disk locking onto the back of a phone. Meanwhile, the wireless power bank contains a 4,500mAh battery and a 10-W USB-C port for juicing up over a wired connection.

All three gadgets also support Qi wireless charging at limited speeds (15W on the stand, 10W on both the pad and power bank). Even if it's a bit slower, it does help to keep every device in your possession powered up and ready to go.

Oppo's speeds are pretty impressive compared to Apple's MagSafe, which tops out at 15W on the iPhone 12. While we likely won't see these gadgets come to the US anytime soon, the recently-strengthened partnership between Oppo and OnePlus means we could see this sort of technology in future devices. Unfortunately, no pricing or availability details have been announced.

Oppo also teased its new "Air Charging" technology, which, while not ready for primetime, promises to bring up to 7.5W of power to nearby devices without requiring a perfect lineup. There are no plans to bring this to market just yet, but the idea of charging a phone without working about its placement is admittedly some pretty futuristic stuff.