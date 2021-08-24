After announcing a bumper crop of smart security hardware earlier this month, Google appears ready to begin delivering its new battery-powered Nest smart home devices to the masses. Google Store shoppers can now cart both items and get actual ship dates.

The new #NestCam from Google is now available! It’s a smart camera that helps keep an 👀 on your home. It’s battery-powered and weather-resistant, so you can install it almost anywhere you need an extra set of eyes. Order the new Nest Cam now: https://t.co/2JhUN4pxHd pic.twitter.com/mHKmFTON7Q — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 24, 2021

As a brief refresher, the $180 Nest Doorbell works with or without a power cable with battery life estimated somewhere in the half-year ballpark while the $160 Nest Cam ($596 for a four-pack) comes with a magnetic mount — you may deter thefts with the purchase of a separate mount for $15, out of stock at the Google Store as of press time — and can be used outside or indoors. Both items aren't capable of continuous recording due to physical limitations, but their event-based shots look to be more reliable than ever. They're also covered by a replacement guarantee if they're stolen.

We've been able to confirm from multiple locations that both Standard and Expedited shipping options are now available. In our case, checking out today means we'll be able to take delivery as early as Thursday or as late as Saturday.

The URL for the old Nest Cam Outdoor's Google Store page now redirects to the Nest Cam Battery.

Still on the back burner: the indoor, wired Nest Cam, and the Nest Cam with floodlight.