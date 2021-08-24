Listen up, streaming nerds: if you really want to make the best out of your low-cost, cord-cutting entertainment setup, you'll need to pour at least ten grand into an awesome home theater setup. Which won't help at all if your streaming service of choice doesn't actually support all of that eye-melting hi-fi tech. So what took y'all so long, Hulu?

Whatever. It took a while, but Hulu now supports high dynamic range for more vivid color presentation, on top of 4K resolution and surround sound that were already supported. Hulu's high-profile original content and movies can now be played back with HDR support (HDR 10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision) if your TV and/or streaming device support it. The Hulu apps on the following platforms are getting the bump, as spotted by XDA:

Chromecast

Roku

Fire TV

Apple TV

Vizio

That covers the heavy hitters of the streaming market, but I can't help but notice there are big chunks missing. Notably TV operating systems from Samsung and LG aren't present, and there's no mention of the Android TV version of Hulu — the Chromecast Ultra is the only model that supported HDR before the jump to Android TV/Google TV on the 2020 version. There's also no mention of the Hulu app for PlayStation or Xbox. Some of these platforms already support 4K resolution in their Hulu apps; maybe HDR support will be expanding before too long.