As video conferencing has become more popular over the last year and a half, there's one thing many of us have come to dread — echoes. An Echo is just one of a bad batch of issues that still plague video calls. Thankfully, Google is setting out to fix that.

Meet is already quite good at filtering out echoes and other background noise from calls, but it can't be one hundred percent effective. That's why Google has just announced that Meet will soon be able to identify where the problem is coming from so it can be fixed more easily.

When Meet detects an echo coming from your end, a red dot will appear on the more options button along with a message warning you that the feedback is down to you.

Tapping on the notification will open the help center, which will recommend a few potential solutions so you can stop it from happening in the future. It's basic stuff like using headphones, lowering your volume, or muting yourself when not speaking, but not everyone will be aware so this is a useful little guide. The real advantage here is that Meet is identifying who the problem is and alerting them, which could lead to less disruption and smoother video meetings — that's something we can all get behind.

This feature will begin rolling out to Workspace and G Suite users as of August 23rd and may take up to 15 days to reach everyone. Free accounts will have to wait a little longer.